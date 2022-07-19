Half Moon Bay’s city manager for nearly four years is preparing to leave the Coastside for the same role in a Southern California city. Bob Nisbet confirmed that he will assume the same position for the city of Goleta in Santa Barbara County.
It’s a homecoming of sorts for Nisbet, who lived in the area for 25 years starting in 1987. Nisbet earned a master's degree in economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and spent seven years as Carpinteria’s Public Works director. He spent 12 years with Santa Barbara County’s General Services Department.
“Most of Bob's tenure overlapped with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Debbie Ruddock said in an email to the Review. “Still, working with his outstanding staff and community and regional partners, he managed the delivery of outstanding public benefits for all sectors of our city. Half Moon Bay is a better, more effective, more professional and more pleasant city as a result of his leadership. We will miss him but wish him well in his next career chapter.”
The possibility of returning to his old home and familiar faces “was really the driving factor for me,” Nisbet said. “It wasn’t like I was looking for an opportunity, but when Goleta came up, there was a moment with my wife where we were like, ‘Whoa. Is it time to go back?’ My wife and I met and married there.”
Nisbet became Half Moon Bay’s city manager in October 2018. He’s expected to give the City Council his 30-day notice today; his last day on the job will be Aug. 19 before he heads south in September.
“I’m very proud of the last three and a half years here,” he said. “It was an incredible experience for me to move here, work here and get to know this community. I would never trade it away.”
Nisbet helped direct staff amid one of the most challenging times in the city, when COVID-19 cases were novel and public health rules in flux. When he looks back on past work, there are myriad projects and programs that come to his mind. They include guiding the development of the city’s Local Coastal Land Use Plan, increasing the transient occupancy tax to help the city’s General Fund, signing a deal with San Mateo County to operate the new homeless shelter at the former Coastside Inn, and starting an economic recovery effort spurred by the pandemic.
The latter was particularly impactful, Nisbet said, referencing programs meant to support essential workers and safety-net nonprofits.
Another key aspect of Nisbet’s time in Half Moon Bay: meeting and developing relationships with city staff and council, which he believed helped stabilize employment and set the foundation for the work to come. Now, in a new but similar role, he plans to make similar strides in the county he once called home.
“We set up an incredible team here,” Nisbet said of his Half Moon Bay co-workers. “And with an incredible team and a great council, you can get a lot done.”
