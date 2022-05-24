A longtime stormwater drainage issue at the end of Pilarcitos Avenue is set to be fixed and trigger the first stage in bigger improvements to runoff in the area.
Last week the Half Moon Bay City Council approved a bid to complete a key project on its Capital Improvement Plan. City staff said the Pilarcitos Avenue/Kehoe Watercourse Outfall Repair Project will help protect the area during a 100-year storm event while retaining natural features and minimizing hard armoring and riprap.
A 4-foot section of the 160-foot-long culvert is currently broken and has fallen into the Kehoe watercourse, prompting concern about bank stability and erosion approaching private property. The culvert is the last pipe in an underground network that diverts stormwater runoff from the Casa del Mar subdivision. The culvert discharges the stormwater into the Kehoe watercourse, which runs east to west near the southerly border of the neighborhood.
After receiving three bids for the repairs, the city selected Schaaf and Wheeler Consulting Engineers and agreed to pay the Santa Clara-based firm a little more than $217,000 for the work. The company has worked on city projects in the past, including recently completed the Ocean Colony Pump Station Rehabilitation Project, the 2015 Kehoe Watercourse Hydrology Study and the first phase of the Storm Drain Master Plan in 2016. The environmental firm SWCA is also involved and will prepare an annual monitoring plan to assess plants, animal habitat and ongoing irrigation for at least the next five years.
City staff said Schaaf and Wheeler is going to look at a variety of options to repair the pipe and reinforce the outfall and surrounding channel. Half Moon Bay has a larger $8 million CIP project to stabilize the entire Kehoe watercourse in the upcoming fiscal years, though more than $7 million remains unfunded.
The project requires extensive permitting and environmental review from a few agencies, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Regional Water Quality Control Board. The project will also require a California Coastal Commission coastal development permit. A biological resource evaluation was released in October 2021.
Councilmember Harvey Rarback acknowledged that the area’s drainage and erosion have been a problem for years, and the firm needed to find creative ways to solve it, and not simply pour concrete into the hole.
“This is the result of a long line of poor judgment and mistakes that have made our drainage issues serious,” he said.
