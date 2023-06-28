After receiving numerous complaints of drinking and littering at Poplar Beach, the city of Half Moon Bay is closing access to the parking lot at night. Starting June 23, the city has locked the parking lot gate at sunset and has reopened it at sunrise. 

During the June 20 Half Moon Bay City Council meeting, staff and council members heard multiple residents near Poplar Beach complaining about underage drinking and lack of enforcement the previous weekend.

