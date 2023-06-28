After receiving numerous complaints of drinking and littering at Poplar Beach, the city of Half Moon Bay is closing access to the parking lot at night. Starting June 23, the city has locked the parking lot gate at sunset and has reopened it at sunrise.
During the June 20 Half Moon Bay City Council meeting, staff and council members heard multiple residents near Poplar Beach complaining about underage drinking and lack of enforcement the previous weekend.
Elizabeth Heiman, a Poplar Street resident for nearly 40 years, detailed how a group of teenagers sped down the road in a truck, smacking mailboxes, drinking and littering. She reported the license plate to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and said activities had increased since schools got out this summer. She said a Sheriff’s deputy told her at least 300 people were at Poplar Beach on a weekend night.
“By leaving the gate open, word has spread,” Heiman said. “Now, instead of 60 local teens going to the beach to celebrate or blow off steam, we have opened Pandora’s box.”
“If I had ever known what it was going to turn into in present day, I would have never moved here,” said Poplar Street resident Karen Meiswinkel. She recalled how on Friday, June 16, there was a large bonfire on the beach. She said a “solid barrage of cars going up to 50 miles per hour” down Poplar Street with minors throwing beer cans toward her house.
According to a release from the city, the incidents were “not only disruptive to nearby neighborhoods but often represent public health concerns, which include alcohol use/abuse and potential impaired driving.”
“What makes things challenging is we legally cannot close the beach,” City Manager Matthew Chidester said at the meeting. “In California, beaches remain open 24/7 to public access. All we can close is the parking lot.”
City staff say the Sheriff’s Office will still monitor the area for illegal activity. The city asks that anyone who wants to report incidents call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at call (650) 363-4911.
