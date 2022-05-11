The city of Half Moon Bay last week prioritized numerous projects for the upcoming fiscal year. They are upgrades the City Council and staff hope will improve life on the Coastside and run the gamut from park maintenance to sewer improvements to affordable housing programs.
The city’s Capital Improvement Plan creates a roadmap for city projects while tracking progress and funding sources. That involves both projects, usually large one-time upgrades, and programs, defined as ongoing efforts to maintain or upgrade city facilities. The CIP is split into two parts, the five-year Capital Improvement Program, and single-year funding authorizations referred to as the Capital Budget.
Last week the City Council approved the fiscal year 2022-23 capital project list. While the budget is still being finalized, the list is meant to reflect the projected estimates available from the General Fund. The city also reviewed the five-year Capital Improvement Project list that identified 67 projects and programs to be completed in the coming years for an estimated cost of $110 million, though $70 million worth of them remain unfunded.
For the upcoming fiscal year, the CIP envisions 41 projects and programs, nine more than the 2021-22 fiscal year. In total, more than $5.9 million will be spent on the CIP program for fiscal year 2022-23. More than half of that will come in the form of a $3 million contribution from the General Fund.
A few notable projects include repairing the outfall at Kehoe and Pilarcitos avenues, upgrading the corporation yard, Carter Park’s improvement, the Poplar Street Traffic Calming and Safety Project, and creating an affordable housing site at 555 Kelly Ave.
Some of last fiscal year’s completed projects include the renovated San Mateo County Sheriff’s substation, Ocean Colony’s pump station replacement and the new Poplar Beach parallel path. City engineer Maziar Bozorginia said one of the key projects for next fiscal year is upgrading the city’s stormwater management plan in light of the heavy rainfall and flooding last winter. The last stormwater study was completed in 2016.
“I think our revenue stream will hopefully continue to recover,” Councilmember Robert Brownstone said. “It’s nice to see that we’re looking again at bringing up the pace of our capital improvements and infrastructure.”
Last week the City Council also approved a two-year work plan addressing a variety of priorities outlined earlier this year. The priorities include affordable housing, public safety, climate resilience, economic recovery and transportation. Some of the associated projects are mandatory because of legal obligations. These include updating its Housing Element, Climate Action and Adaptation Plan and a variety of stormwater initiatives, including a Venice Beach bacteria study and other CIP projects.
Two unusual topics were discussed during the city’s priority setting workshops — annexing the communities of Moonridge and Miramar, and a ballot measure that would tax unoccupied second homes. The City Council has urged staff to move forward on proposing a ballot measure that would tax unoccupied vacation homes to fund affordable housing and reduce homelessness. The city said a $3,000 tax on vacant homes could generate $810,000 in revenue, requiring audits and civilian oversight. Councilmember Harvey Rarback requested the city focus only on the tax measure and postpone annexation until later in the fiscal year after the election due to staff time constraints.
The council also made sure staff knew it wanted developers to build more low and very low income housing than required by its Land Use Plan, with emphasis on the Podesta Planned Development area. Because Podesta is a planned development zone, there is some room for negotiations to get developers to build more units than required, City Manager Bob Nisbet said.
“Be explicit about it. Just stop calling it affordable because it creates this whole ambiguity, and it’s not what we want,” Brownstone said. “Tell it like it is and figure it out, and see if we can get the right developers to support it.”
“Affordable, low income and extremely low income housing are what we need in our town,” Councilmember Deborah Penrose said.
(1) comment
Wow this city council doesn’t care about private property rights at all. The proposed tax cannot possibly be constitutional. Am I missing something here? Did they get an opinion from city attorney?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.