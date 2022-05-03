Program covers much of downtown
Outdoor dining blossomed during the pandemic, as restaurants pivoted to offer services amid capacity restrictions. Now, city planners have launched a new program that allows certain downtown businesses to apply for their own outdoor upgrades.
The city’s Downtown Sidewalk and Activities Program focuses primarily on “parklets,” which encompass a portion of a street, including parking spaces, that are repurposed for other uses such as outdoor dining or landscaping.
Because these areas often involve the public right of way, the city has created a process to determine how and where the parklets can be installed. Half Moon Bay’s Planning Commission last week approved a Coastal Development Permit for the program that provides blanket coverage for future applicants, so long as they meet guidelines and design standards. The city has already approved a parklet in front of Barterra Winery and Fattoria e Mare near the Main Street Bridge.
“I walk down Main Street daily, and I hear so many compliments about (the current parklets),” Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau President and CEO Krystlyn Giedt said to the commission. “I think that there are going to be a lot more businesses that are going to start to imagine how they can use their parklet spaces.”
The parklets will be open for public use during non-business hours. Joe Butcher, the city's community preservation specialist, said the program aligned with recommendations given by the Coastside Recovery Initiative to support local businesses impacted by the pandemic.
“The whole idea of this program is to really enhance the vitalization of downtown for visitors and residents to complement the already nice aesthetics that we have for our heritage downtown,” Butcher said. Staff also added flexibility to evaluate a lack of parking spaces and add them if necessary. There is also language for limited activities and displays in front of retail stores to make a more attractive configuration. Examples given included outdoor reading or chess areas, art displays and a bocce ball pit.
The program applies to businesses from the 300 block of Main Street near the bridge past Correas Street to the south. It also encompasses the 500 block of Purissima Street and parts of Mill Street, Kelly Avenue and Miramontes Street all bordered by Johnston Street and Purissima Street. The idea is that, for the most part, one parklet will be allowed per side of each block.
Businesses have to undergo a preapplication eligibility process. In addition to building permits, there’s an administrative process with city engineers, the Architectural Advisory Committee, and fire officials to make sure the additions are code compliant. All participants will then sign a license agreement with the city, name the city as the additional insured party and provide ongoing maintenance for the new additions. The City Council still has to approve a master fee schedule, which will determine the cost for each parklet, outlining compliance fees and annual rates for using the public right of way.
Some people voiced concerns about the implications these parklets could have on parking, but city staff analysis indicated there is plenty around downtown not included in the program area.
According to a city survey in the summer of 2019, there are 281 parking spaces available across all blocks within the program’s zone. Block-by-block estimates from the city indicate that about 57 parking spaces could be taken up by parklets. The policy states that ADA parking spaces are meant to be retained; if they are built over, they have to be replaced.
