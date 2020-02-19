The city of Half Moon Bay is seeking essay submissions from middle or high school students interested in why the 2020 census matters. The city is asking students to write about why they think counting every member of their family matters and why it’s important to get an accurate picture of the people who live in Half Moon Bay. First, second and third place winners will receive scholarships for their submissions.
All entries must be submitted by March 12 and winners will be announced on April 1. Send submissions to Miriam Salazar at msalazar@hmbcity.com.
Latino activist inducted into Hall of Fame
Belinda Arriaga, founder and executive director of Ayudando Latinos A Soñar, has been inducted into the San Mateo County Women’s Hall of Fame. Arriaga shares the honor this year with Judge Beth Freeman, Celine Wen and Sarah Pistorino. An award ceremony is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. on March 7 at Skyline College in San Bruno.
The Commission on the Status of Women first established a permanent Women’s Hall of Fame in 1984 to recognize outstanding women for their contributions to the well-being of the county. Each year women in the county are honored for their contributions to their profession and for their volunteer work.
Students speak on women’s equality
The Half Moon Bay branch of the American Association of University Women is presenting its fourth annual Speech Trek contest from 1 to 3 p.m. this Saturday at the Half Moon Bay Library. The topic of discussion is the women’s suffrage movement from the 1920s to present day.
This year brings the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment, and students from Half Moon Bay and Pescadero high schools will speak on the prompt, “Are men and women truly equal today, or are the suffragists still suffering in 2020?”
Author and scholar Brigid O’Farrell will also speak about the suffrage movement and current efforts to pass the Equal Rights Amendment.
O’Farrell has written more than 10 books on women’s labor history and policy, including “She Was One of Us: Eleanor Roosevelt and the American Worker” and “Beyond Gender: The New Politics of Work and Family.”
