Half Moon Bay residents will be able to dispose of paper documents, electronics and even pick up some compost this week at the annual Fall Community Recycling Event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at the Smith Field parking lot at the end of Wavecrest Road.
The event is coordinated by the city and Republic Services. Staff members will assist participants with no-contact e-waste recycling, and the city is asking drivers to leave devices like TVs, monitors and printers in the back of the car and remain in the vehicle until a staff member can retrieve the items. Paper shredding services are capped at three boxes for each household. Participants are required to supply their own shovels and bags for the compost. Any excess material will be left out over the weekend.
For more information for this event, contact Republic Services at (650) 592-2411 or email infohmb@republicservices.com.
— August Howell
