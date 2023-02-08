The city of Half Moon Bay has removed part of the damaged fencing along Pilarcitos Creek and Oak Avenue that flooded during the New Year’s Eve storms.
Half Moon Bay City Manager Matthew Chidester said the fence, described as “chicken wire fencing with wood framing,” was damaged and had caught debris in its mesh. As a precautionary measure with more storms on the way, the city’s public works department used tractors to remove sections of the fence by Oak Avenue early in the new year.
“If the floodwaters came up again, we don’t want to have a situation where the fence collects more debris and could create additional flooding,” Chidester said.
Meanwhile, the city is planning on building a new fence on the other side of the creek near the Strawflower Village with hopes to stop trash from collecting in Pilarcitos Creek. Last month the Half Moon Bay City Council approved a $53,000 contract with SWCA Environmental Consultants to plan the next phase of its Pilarcitos Creek Restoration and Remediation Project. SWCA has worked on other projects with the city in the past and is currently helping plan the renovated corporation yard on Stone Pine Road.
In May 2018, the city started the first phase of restoration efforts that involved a “collaborative and compassionate removal of more than 40 unhoused individuals and their property from within the riparian corridor,” according to a staff report. The city also removed trash in the watershed and installed temporary fencing along the riparian border near Safeway and Pilarcitos Creek. At the time, the city planned on replacing the temporary fencing with something more permanent, but staffing and financial challenges caused by the pandemic put it on hold.
Pilarcitos Creek is a diverse ecosystem with endangered wildlife, and it’s considered an Environmentally Sensitive Habitat Area under Half Moon Bay’s Local Coastal Program. The creek's borders, known as a riparian area, can be regulated by state and federal agencies. The scope of SWCA’s work for this project includes preparing multiple reports, including a Biological Resources Evaluation, California Environmental Quality Act documents and a Coastal Development Permit.
The new metal chain-link fence will be built near the rear of Safeway next to the parking lot and go east along the sidewalk by the pedestrian bridge. The city is hoping the fence will keep garbage out of the creek and protect the area “from all human activity including that associated with encampments,” according to the staff report.
“In light of what we observed from the creek, we’re going to take a look at that and be sure we’re not putting in place fencing that would be inappropriate at this point,” Chidester said.
This area, known as an area where unhoused people live, was hit hard when Pilarcitos Creek flooded into the camps. The concrete bike path under the bridge is in pieces.
“The folks who have been camping along the creek have lost everything,” Eric DeBode, the executive director of Abundant Grace Coastside Worker. “It’s worse than any other previous year I’ve ever seen.”
DeBode said the nonprofit warned people living by the creek before the storms came in. Many unhoused people left the area to seek shelter on the other side of Highway 92. He noted that case managers from LifeMoves, which operates the Coast House, and Pacifica Resource Center reached out to people to make sure they had shelter. He said people were still coming from local hotels and shelters to Abundant Grace to find work. Lots of people have been doing laundry and drying clothes. Abundant Grace will still be doing its regular encampment clean-ups.
“People have gone wherever there is availability,” he said.
