▸ Government body: Half Moon Bay City Council
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., May 16
▸ Members present: Deborah Penrose, Joaquin Jimenez, Robert Brownstone, Harvey Rarback, Debbie Ruddock.
▸ Staff present: City Attorney Catherine Engberg, Deputy City Manager John Doughty, Public Works and Sustainability Programs Manager Veronika Vostinak, Public Works Director Maziar Bozorginia, Senior Planner Scott Phillips, Administrative Services Director Lisa Lopez Rossi.
▸ 880 Stone Pine Road loan: The council authorized staff to start the process to pay back the $3.2 million loan from the California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank issued in 2020 to buy the land at 880 Stone Pine Road, where it’s currently renovating its corporation yard.
Under the terms of the loan, the city has to pay back the money before building any affordable housing. The city will default on the 30-year loan if it doesn’t complete the corporation yard and an operations center by Aug. 1, which staff says would cost an additional $3.5 million. Staff says the delays are due in part to the pandemic, inflation and supply chain issues.
In a balancing act, the city is going to pay off the load early and partner with San Mateo County to refinance the loan instead of taking out millions in reserves and paying $170,000 a year in debt service. The interest rate for this “lease-leaseback agreement” is still to be determined.
“This would provide the much-needed opportunity to remove the restrictions on the property that prevent any possibility of providing affordable housing until the loan is paid off, which currently would be the year 2050,” said Bryan Lopez, a senior management analyst with the city. Staff will request an exemption with IBank to allow the early payoff or a timeline extension. Ruddock emphasized that the city should see an interest rate at least as favorable as that issued by the IBank loan.
▸ Magnolia Park: The council reviewed a conceptual plan for renovations at Magnolia Park, a property the city’s Parks Master Plan identified as a place for future park development. Tom Conroy of Kikuchi and Kankel prepared the initial design, which includes a community garden, bike pump track, public restrooms, and a hub with bike racks, drinking fountains and bulletin board. The project could cost an estimated $250,000, the figure staff is asking to be earmarked in next year’s budget. After the city’s 2023-24 capital budget is approved, staff will prepare a design, environmental review and seek approval of a Coastal Development Permit for the park.
▸ Capital projects: The council approved a list of projects that make up Half Moon Bay’s Capital Improvement Program, a planning document that identifies future development, largely through economic development and street, sewer and park infrastructure. The five-year CIP identifies 57 projects totaling an estimated $83 million. The city contributes roughly $3 million from the General Fund to capital projects annually, so partnership and grants are necessary. Some of 22 projects selected include repair of the Roosevelt ditch, bike lanes on Main Street, a stormwater master plan updates, new permitting software upgrades, and the affordable housing at 555 Kelly Avenue.
Some council members suggested staff include a slot for a community broadband network, as it’s linked to economic vitality. Council members also said staff should prioritize signage promoting downtown, particularly on Highway 92. The proposed budget for capital projects in fiscal year 2023-24 is an estimated $5.9 million with $2.9 million from the General Fund. The city’s annual budget is still being finalized but the list is correlated with projected estimates of funding availability. The CIP will be reviewed by the Planning Commission.
▸ TOT revenue: Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau CEO Krystlyn Geidt gave a report on the Half Moon Bay Hotel Business Improvement District, a specialized district meant to market and increase occupancy in hotels across the Coastside. For the last decade, Half Moon Bay has paid annually to help the district activities, including marketing and pay for a corporate sales manager to increase midweek overnight stays in local hotels. The Chamber of Commerce manages the district operations. According to Geidt the district generated $10 million in transient occupancy taxes in 2022. This was with hotels about 60 percent occupied and corporate groups still wary of travel, Geidt said.
Hotels make up about 94 percent of the city’s TOT income, and the total revenue provides about 40 percent of the city's annual operating budget. According to a staff report, TOT revenue prior to the pandemic was averaging nearly $7 million annually. After revenues dropped during the pandemic to as low as $3.8 million, tourism rebounded. In fiscal year 2021-22 the city collected $9.4 million in TOT. As the city nears the end of this fiscal year, the city took in $6.1 million in TOT.
The city granted the chamber’s request of $40,000 for marketing and outreach efforts next year.
The district generated $205,643 in revenue in 2022, consisting of a $1 per room per night fee from member hotels, website traffic and the city’s contribution. Its revenues increased by $28,000 from 2021.
▸ Quote of the day: “We have to have control of the land before we can spend $1 of any grant funding we get (for housing).” Deputy City Manager John Doughty on why the city should pay back the $3.2 million loan early if it wants to build housing on Stone Pine Road.
