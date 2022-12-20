▸ Government body: Half Moon Bay Parks and Recreation Commission
▸ Time and date: 6 p.m., Dec. 7
▸ Members present: Hilary Stamper, Adam Eisen, Paulette Eisen, Luis Haro Ruiz.
▸ Staff present: Interim Deputy City Manager John Doughty, Recreation Supervisor Eddie Behle, Recreation Leader Jessica Ramirez, Assistant Engineer Jonathan Woo.
▸ Recreation leader: City staff introduced its newest hire, Recreation Leader Jessica Ramirez. She was a part-time staffer in the city for three months before she applied to fill the vacant position. Ramirez is expected to help with administrative duties.
▸ Magnolia Park: Half Moon Bay is considering how to redevelop 1.5 acres of Magnolia Park. It partnered with Architect Steve Kikuchi to come up with three initial concepts. There is no funding committed to the project. Staff says before the start of next fiscal year it wants to get enough public feedback to identify a preferred design to get proper permits and be ready to apply for grants.
▸ Smith Field: The city has contracted with three firms, for environmental review, civil engineering and landscape architecture, to design 35 percent of the project and get a Coastal Development Permit from the Half Moon Bay Planning Commission. The plan involves paving the parking lot and building a water line extension from the RV park on Wavecrest Road down to Smith Field. A donor has informally agreed to pay for half of the parking lot cost. Staff is hoping to get the final Biological Resources Evaluation from its environmental firm by the end of the year, which will inform its concept design that will go before a study session at the Parks and Recreation Commission. It could go to the Planning Commission in February.
▸ Frenchmans Creek Park: Staff reported back on an informational pop-up on Nov. 5 to get feedback on its Frenchmans Creek Park renovation. About 20 residents came by, according to Melonie Reynolds, a project manager with Gates and Associates. Based on the input for the project's second phase, planners revised the design by adding a split-rail fence along the border of the creek and moved a “ladybug rider” closer to the middle of the park. Doughty noted that the city will have to consider expenses soon as the proposed changes mount up. Planners also designed for an increased plaza area, tables, a swing set, and ADA parking spaces.
▸ Summer’s End subcommittee: The commission decided to form a subcommittee to coordinate the logistics of the city’s annual Summer’s End music festival. As an ad hoc subcommittee, it will meet as needed and not regularly like other committees or boards. Members would handle aspects like volunteer coordinating, sponsorship programming, selecting nonprofits, and figuring out entertainment and music options. The festival is expected to return for the third time in 2023. Commissioners Paulette Eisen and Luis Haro Ruiz volunteered and were selected for the subcommittee.
▸ Quote of the day: “We’ve got so many projects. We really need to dive in at some point with the money and figure out what our priorities are,” said Commissioner Paulette Eisen, forecasting rising unfunded expenses for Half Moon Bay Parks and Recreation programs.
