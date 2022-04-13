Highway 92, the long, narrow, winding, mostly two-lane road into Half Moon Bay bordered by nurseries and farms, plays an important role in the Coastside economy. The road connects the Coastside to the towns “over the hill,” allowing residents to commute and bringing tourism dollars to local coffers.
However, as any Coastsider is likely to tell you, traffic, particularly on holidays and weekends, can quickly make the highway a nightmare. Emergencies can close the road for hours. At the Half Moon Bay City Council’s priority setting session last month, traffic congestion was flagged as a major issue.
What if there was a scenic and fun solution?
Last week, the council received a presentation on a proposed aerial tram system that would shuttle people back and forth over Highway 92, with the intent to alleviate traffic below while increasing tourism.
Peter von Bleichert, a business professor at the College of San Mateo, has been visiting Half Moon Bay for decades and is familiar with the issues of the roadway. “I sat there once for two hours just trying to get to the pumpkin festival,” he said.
Von Bleichert detailed how a tram, or gondola, could be installed across the Santa Cruz Mountains from Half Moon Bay to the east side of the Upper Crystal Springs Reservoir. Von Bleichert, who said he lived in Europe and studied efficient tram, bus and metro systems, comes from a family of aerial innovators. He’s published books on the work of his great-great-grandfather Adolf Bleichert, who built Germany’s first aerial ropeway in 1872.
Von Bleichert, who published his proposal in an engineering magazine, said there are several possible locations for the Half Moon Bay station, which would house the engine to run the system, including Half Moon Bay State Beach, Strawflower Village and the intersection between highways 1 and 92. The Upper Crystal Springs Station site requires more parking, which is another challenge.
While the specifics would require a wind analysis, cabins could hold between 10 to 30 people while traveling between 10 and 20 miles per hour. That means between 3,000 and 6,000 people could use the tram per hour in each direction. Free Wi-Fi and external bike and surfboard carriers are options as well. The trams could be used to respond to emergencies or even an alternative evacuation route.
“Let’s say there was no mountain through the station, and you could move 6,000 people per hour in each direction,” von Bleichert said. “That could really take a bite out of the traffic issues.”
However, the funding and timeline are a question. For the 6.3 miles of wire, estimates range between $70 million to $100 million. Then the preliminary steps of a feasibility and business assessment, on top of planning, engineering and permitting, would lead to further expense. An option of an added through-station at the top of the coastal range would increase costs but potentially increase revenue. The venue could host attractions, weddings, a restaurant and access to trails. Potential sites include Skylawn Memorial Park, at the intersection of highways 92 and 35.
Because only a portion of the project would be in Half Moon Bay, any such project would require collaboration with multiple jurisdictions, including Caltrans and San Mateo County.
Some people expressed caution that the town and beaches would be overrun if the system proved popular. City Council members were generally supportive and will likely speak again with von Bleichert about his proposal.
“We have to look at everything outside the box to previous solutions,” Mayor Debbie Ruddock said. “I think it’s worth looking at some more.”
