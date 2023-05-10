The city of Half Moon Bay hosted a public meeting on Monday about the proposed affordable housing development at 880 Stone Pine Road. The event grew heated at times with some attendees adamantly supporting the project while others were upset over the potential increase in traffic and a drop in home values.
The four-acre property east of Main Street sits on the city’s 22-acre corporation yard and has been identified for potential low-income housing development in the recently released draft of the city’s Cycle 6 Housing Element. Half Moon Bay officials see development as feasible because the land is close to downtown, schools and services and is one of the few city-owned properties that has a realistic chance of housing numerous low-income residents within the next few years.
“We’re in a unique position here because we have the county working with us, we have a draft of the housing element, it’s city-owned land, and we have state and county funding available,” Mayor Deborah Penrose said. “We’ve never had this before.”
The city is considering designating part of the property for farmworkers and envisions up to 50 single-family manufactured homes with parking and recreational features. However, city staff says the affordability and eligibility all depend on funding.
Part of the project would be funded by San Mateo County, which applied to the Joe Serna Jr. Farmworker Housing Grant Program in March. If the county is successful, part of the $5 million grant from the California Department of Housing and Community Development would be used to build 28 units solely for farmworkers.
the county to buy manufactured homes, and then farmworkers would use the state grant as a down payment to own the house. Those units are being considered to house families displaced by the Jan. 23 mass shooting, according to city staff. Community Development Director Jill Ekas noted the City Council wanted this site assessed for housing for years, and the initial assessment was for up to 100 multifamily units.
The proposed development in question sits next to the Cypress Cove neighborhood. Concerns voiced on Monday ranged from traffic impacts, parking, emergency access, proximity to the corporation yard, general upkeep and children's safety. Multiple Cypress Cove residents expressed frustration over the prospect of an affordable housing complex near their homes, which they see as a threat to their property value.
“What, exactly, do I win out of this?” Cypress Cove resident Alex Chitea asked.
Not all Cypress Cove residents were opposed to the development.
“What I hope to see when this project goes through is a cohesive community where we all live together,” said Victor Gaitan, who noted his parents were farmworkers who helped him get through college, which allowed him to get a job and afford a house.
The city is working with a transportation consultant to assess potential traffic impacts, including consideration of extending Stone Pine Road to Highway 92. In general, the city parking plan calls for two spots per unit, though more study needs to be done, officials say. Many other people pleaded for the development to prioritize workers living in Half Moon Bay.
Others hoped the new units could alleviate some of the overcrowding problems facing the Latino and farmworker communities in Half Moon Bay.
“We need dignified housing, so we need the support of people for this,” Rocio Avila said in Spanish through a translator. “This would be a good thing because the rents are super high. It doesn’t just benefit one person, it benefits us all.”
San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller attended the forum and acknowledged the concerns about dropping property values. However, he noted that the proposed 50 units is a lower density than was zoned in previous Half Moon Bay housing elements. He also elaborated on how much of the labor force has been priced out of Half Moon Bay and the Coastside. And with the state expecting some measure of affordable housing progress built on the coast, housing could become more dense and widespread, he said.
According to the city’s Cycle 6 Housing Element, over the next eight years Half Moon Bay has to plan for 480 units, 285 of which have to be for low-income households.
“If you think your home value is going to go down because there’s affordable housing there, the question is, do you want density at a much higher rate with stick housing, or would you prefer this?” Mueller said.
(5) comments
"“What, exactly, do I win out of this?” Cypress Cove resident Alex Chitea asked."
Yuck. Just plain yucky.
If you have no empathy for other humans, nothing. If all you care about is you, nothing. If you prefer economic apartheid, nothing.
Question. Why should anybody care about a yucky winner winning when there are so many good people who can't buy a home because so many of the yucky winners in the USA prefer economic apartheid?
Alex, what you win is a better world for more people who deserve it. Hopefully, your property values will drop 30% or more so as to reflect the economic reality for most of us. If all you see in your house is an investment, maybe you should move where money is all that people care about. For those who look at their homes like they are homes, this is wonderful news.
Vote Trump if you want to protect self centered suburban home owning babies. Vote your true nature. Vote for economic apartheid.
"I am happy to inform all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood. Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down. I have rescinded the Obama-Biden AFFH Rule. Enjoy!" -- President Trump
Yuck!
I watched part of Tuesday's joint meeting of the City Council and Planning Commission. A point that was made by Counciman Rarback was how hard it is to get affordable housing built, especially since the City doesn't own very many buildable sites. This is the City's largest site. Is this project really the best yield in terms of getting the best affordable housing outcome?
To all who are worried that this will affect property values: well, this is the risk you take on when deciding to invest in property. You guys all have very very profitable years behind you, when property values shot through the roof and many many property owners made profits that were in no way reflecting actual value of the real estate. Markets go up and down. That is part of the game. If you bought your house to live in it long-term, property value shouldn't concern you much anyways. It may even be good for tax season when values come down. I am in STRONG support of this project. Individual limited impact on property value does not justify abusing a whole community of farm workers and their families. We have seen what that leads to.
I live in Cypress Cove and generally in support of this development. I’ve done a lot of searching and cannot find one study supporting the assertion that home prices drop with low income housing being built. It actually has a neutral or slightly positive property value.
That being said, there has been zero acknowledgment that the traffic on Stone Pine is going to drastically increase with another 50 homes nearby and neither the city or county have acknowledged that it is an issue. There is a simple request to extend the corporate yard driveway to the east end of their yard and have cars (and city trucks) enter and exit the area via 92. It also allows the new homes to not be constantly bombarded with city trucks driving in front of their homes all day every day. It’s obviously not the easiest fix to have a light on 92 but it makes sense to do that and it also makes sense to slow cars at that corner anyway because that is where multiple accidents have occurred in the last few years.
Well said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.