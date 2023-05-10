The city of Half Moon Bay hosted a public meeting on Monday about the proposed affordable housing development at 880 Stone Pine Road. The event grew heated at times with some attendees adamantly supporting the project while others were upset over the potential increase in traffic and a drop in home values. 

The four-acre property east of Main Street sits on the city’s 22-acre corporation yard and has been identified for potential low-income housing development in the recently released draft of the city’s Cycle 6 Housing Element. Half Moon Bay officials see development as feasible because the land is close to downtown, schools and services and is one of the few city-owned properties that has a realistic chance of housing numerous low-income residents within the next few years. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(5) comments

John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

"“What, exactly, do I win out of this?” Cypress Cove resident Alex Chitea asked."

Yuck. Just plain yucky.

If you have no empathy for other humans, nothing. If all you care about is you, nothing. If you prefer economic apartheid, nothing.

Question. Why should anybody care about a yucky winner winning when there are so many good people who can't buy a home because so many of the yucky winners in the USA prefer economic apartheid?

Alex, what you win is a better world for more people who deserve it. Hopefully, your property values will drop 30% or more so as to reflect the economic reality for most of us. If all you see in your house is an investment, maybe you should move where money is all that people care about. For those who look at their homes like they are homes, this is wonderful news.

Vote Trump if you want to protect self centered suburban home owning babies. Vote your true nature. Vote for economic apartheid.

"I am happy to inform all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood. Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down. I have rescinded the Obama-Biden AFFH Rule. Enjoy!" -- President Trump

Yuck!

Report Add Reply
Yosemite

I watched part of Tuesday's joint meeting of the City Council and Planning Commission. A point that was made by Counciman Rarback was how hard it is to get affordable housing built, especially since the City doesn't own very many buildable sites. This is the City's largest site. Is this project really the best yield in terms of getting the best affordable housing outcome?

Report Add Reply
wavestorm

To all who are worried that this will affect property values: well, this is the risk you take on when deciding to invest in property. You guys all have very very profitable years behind you, when property values shot through the roof and many many property owners made profits that were in no way reflecting actual value of the real estate. Markets go up and down. That is part of the game. If you bought your house to live in it long-term, property value shouldn't concern you much anyways. It may even be good for tax season when values come down. I am in STRONG support of this project. Individual limited impact on property value does not justify abusing a whole community of farm workers and their families. We have seen what that leads to.

Report Add Reply
HMBHiker

I live in Cypress Cove and generally in support of this development. I’ve done a lot of searching and cannot find one study supporting the assertion that home prices drop with low income housing being built. It actually has a neutral or slightly positive property value.

That being said, there has been zero acknowledgment that the traffic on Stone Pine is going to drastically increase with another 50 homes nearby and neither the city or county have acknowledged that it is an issue. There is a simple request to extend the corporate yard driveway to the east end of their yard and have cars (and city trucks) enter and exit the area via 92. It also allows the new homes to not be constantly bombarded with city trucks driving in front of their homes all day every day. It’s obviously not the easiest fix to have a light on 92 but it makes sense to do that and it also makes sense to slow cars at that corner anyway because that is where multiple accidents have occurred in the last few years.

Report Add Reply
John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

Well said.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories