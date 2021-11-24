The Half Moon Bay City Council last week reviewed and amended parts of its forthcoming electrification ordinance, acknowledging both the harmful reality of climate change and the economic burden that addressing it could have on many residents.
The council decided to temporarily eliminate the section that required residential and commercial buildings to replace an existing gas appliance with an electric alternative when it breaks. This portion of the ordinance, known as the “burnout” policy, does not apply to remodeling projects, and the council did not change its stance on requiring electric options for appliances in new buildings or where there was no gas appliance previously. The ordinance also prohibits owners of existing residential buildings from adding gas lines starting 30 days after the ordinance is adopted. Commercial buildings will be exempt from adding mixed fuel lines until Jan. 1, 2025.
“I think that with all the pressure businesses have been under with COVID and many basically closing down and operating on really tough margins, I’m reluctant to put that extra pressure on,” Mayor Robert Brownstone said.
Councilmembers Debbie Ruddock, Joaquin Jimenez and Brownstone said they wanted this exchange policy to be removed to take some stress away from residents in the near term while still having the city work on an education and incentives program. They hope, in the next few years, the technology improves and electric appliances become cheaper, making it more cost-effective for residents and businesses to convert.
“I think the equity issues are extremely clear to me,” Brownstone said.
The council will continue the first reading of the draft on Dec. 7. More than two dozen people attending last week’s meeting spoke and were split on supporting the ordinance. Some endorsed all of the proposed policies. But even those in favor of cleaner energy voiced concerns that electrifying existing buildings would disproportionately hurt lower-income residents and businesses. Residents in Half Moon Bay and the South Coast also were worried about relying entirely on PG&E, which has come under scrutiny for ongoing outages.
Advocates of electrification say electric buildings are more cost-effective than gas households in the long term, and that gas can be harmful to children. A study from the medical journal Epidemiology and Infection found that natural gas in homes can lead to asthma, and children are typically at higher risk.
This ordinance would not apply to mobile homes, which are regulated by the state. The current draft excludes commercial greenhouses until Jan. 1, 2030. Rocket Farms, the city’s largest agricultural employer, is asking for a permanent exemption. Rocket Farms President Nick Bavaro said the cost of renovating the company’s greenhouses would surpass $8 million.
“It’s not an option, and it will force Rocket Farms to take a more aggressive stance,” Bavaro said.
Estimates vary on retrofitting homes for electric. The city reported that a range could be between $1,000 and $5,500, a space heater with a heat pump could be between $4,000 and $10,000 while electric paneling could cost between $4,000 and $6,000. But many people who attended the meeting said the costs were much higher than the city claimed, citing singular replacements costing tens of thousands of dollars.
Gina Zari, a government affairs director with the San Mateo County Association of Realtors, referenced a study from the group that estimated the conversation costs. Estimates depended on the quality of the appliance, but replacing all appliances and upgrading services on the low end, which includes prewiring and removing asbestos, could top $56,000. Zari noted that while the ordinance may be well-intentioned, it could disproportionately impact those living in older homes and residents on fixed incomes.
“I hope you guys consider financing and figuring out a way for older individuals to figure this out,” she said.
Councilmember Deborah Penrose stressed the urgency in implementing the ordinance as soon as possible to combat the worsening effects of climate change.
“What’s critical is that we get on it,” Penrose said. “We have to do everything we can to fight the thing that’s going to kill our grandchildren if we don’t get on it. Every day we don’t do something about it is a day lost.”
The council also finalized its definition of a major remodel as 500 square feet or more for commercial and residential buildings. That means if a structure alters or adds 500 or more square feet of space, the entire building needs to be electrified. That policy goes into effect for residential buildings on Jan. 1, 2023. Commercial buildings wouldn’t have to comply by Jan. 1, 2025.
Smaller projects like window replacements, dry rot repair, and floor replacements would be exempt. The council also decided that a minor remodel, one less than 500 square feet, would need to electrify any appliances the alteration touches. Public Works Director John Doughty said the city will need to specify necessary changes on kitchen remodels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.