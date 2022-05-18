The Half Moon Bay City Council recently heard an appeal of a Planning Commission decision and as a result will scale back a proposed wildlife conservation corridor within the city’s corporation yard property in the hopes that the space could one day be used for housing.
In April, Half Moon Bay resident and former Mayor Mike Ferreira filed an appeal to address the Planning Commission’s March 29 decision to grant the city a Coastal Development Permit under an agreement that the city expand the proposed wildlife corridor fencing up to a new access road. The City Council subsequently heard from city planners and Ferreira.
The city purchased the 22-acre property at 880 Stone Pine Road from the Peninsula Open Space Trust in 2020, but the city has leased the land and operated its corporation yard for several years. Plans to upgrade the corporation yard have been on the books for the past two years.
A biological resources report identified an abandoned agricultural pond as a breeding ground for California red-legged frogs, and Pilarcitos Creek as a habitat for both frogs and the San Francisco garter snake. The project includes a 50-foot-wide wildlife conservation corridor to maintain a protected path for the frogs between the pond and creek with specialized fencing.
Last month, when the Planning Commission held a special hearing on the project, it listed concerns from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife about the conservation corridor and fencing. The city responded to the state’s concern, though it did not hear back from the state. The Planning Commission then followed staff recommendations, in part to appease concerns from the CDFW, and agreed to expand the wildlife corridor into the western part of the property. The city’s biologist concluded that this change would benefit the identified species, though expanding was not required.
Ferreria said he believed the expansion far exceeded the city's Local Coastal Land Use Plan requirements for such buffers, and that the land should be preserved for other development. He was also concerned that the expansion would isolate the animals and make it difficult for them to find the corridor to get to the creek. His appeal also suggested that the city could keep the access road as is but round off the corner to allow easier access for large vehicles.
City staff and council members agreed with Ferreira’s assessment, stating that the wildlife corridor should be kept as originally designed. The city is currently working on a feasibility analysis on the potential for affordable housing on the western portion of the site.
The council did not agree with the second segment of Ferreria’s appeal and followed staff recommendation by approving the design of the new, paved, two-lane road. Ferreira said he was concerned that whatever project eventually goes in there, it would be restricted due to the time, money and effort to reconfigure the road. Several council members emphasized their desire to put affordable housing on city-owned sites, even if it’s years away.
“We’re not moving (the road) but I want to think about it in the future if it becomes a city street,” Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez said.
“The real thrust of what we care about is to someday build affordable housing on that site, and we don't want to jeopardize the ability to put up high-density housing,” Councilmember Harvey Rarback said.
Ferreira commended the planners for allowing large easements near the creek south of the corporation yard.
“This will be one of the best-protected parts of any of our streams in the city,” he said.
Public Works Director John Doughty noted that time was of the essence to get a bid for the project, as the loan from the California IBank had to be spent by Aug. 1. He said the proposed road was essentially a driveway, and because the city is responsible to comply with safety and fire codes, a road was designed to allow large engines and trucks easy access to the property. As the driveway is currently configured, the road required two 90-degree turns, and the new path would have longer, more drawn-out turns. The southern portion of the existing roadway will be abandoned.
“Putting the driveway here does not preclude anything happening, does not eliminate potential density nor prevent a nonprofit or the city if housing is the choice there,” Doughty said.
If the Council and Mr. Ferreira traveled a little further down the creek, where it passes under the bridge of Hwy 1, you would understand what banter this is about "protecting our streams." The creek is completely polluted by an encampment of bike thieves. The trail is littered with bicycle parts and debris but not a single council member will return and email about it. Supposedly the City Manager is working with Cal Trans and CHP, but nothing in the immediate future is being done. I only discovered this after having 2 kids bikes and an adult bike stolen from a front yard and hearing about the bikes under the bridge. On one particular afternoon there were 7 bikes parked on the trail with no one around. I challenge the community(and council members) to take the time to walk/ride the trail and understand what is going on in your community.
It's always empty rhetoric from that guy.
He has worked to destroy the City for years. It's all he does.
He has tried to ram this property through for over 17 years. It's staggering.
