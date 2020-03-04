Surfer’s Beach, with the nearby Coastal Trail, is a popular spot for locals and visitors looking to enjoy the scenic views and the ocean. But the area is also challenging to access safely, has limited parking and no public bathroom facility.
In response, the city of Half Moon Bay and the San Mateo County Harbor District are working together to improve access. In November, the city was awarded a $298,000 grant from the California Metropolitan Transportation Commission to build a new bathroom with showers, create accessible parking spaces and general parking for visitors.
The city is coordinating the project with the Harbor District because it owns the day-use parking area on the southern end and also maintains that portion of the California Coastal Trail.
“There is a lot of public interest with this,” Harbor Commissioner Sabrina Brennan said. “It’s more than just a restroom. It’s a place where people meet up, surfers need showers, and there needs to be parking for the nonprofit surf schools. This is vital to the community.”
At the Harbor District meeting on Feb. 19, commissioners voted 3-2 for district staff to submit a request for proposals for firms that have interest in the project. Previously, Commissioners Tom Mattusch and Edmundo Larenas were working to identify potential firms to take on the project. However, several commissioners said they wanted to include the public in the process.
The history dates back to 1987 when the district received a permit from the city for a parking area for recreational vehicles. A little more than a decade later, the district entered into a lease agreement with K&N Properties for operation of an adjacent RV park.
The district and K&N indicated they were not clear whether a Coastal Development Permit was required for development at the time, but in 2016 they received an order from the city to comply with permitting. In order to issue a CDP a city must have an adopted Local Coastal Plan, which the city did not have until after the RV park was developed.
K&N Properties has a 25-year lease to operate the park. That is set to expire in 2023, though there is an option to extend it.
While having a bathroom, showers and open green space are not requirements for a CDP, the district, working with the city, believes it would benefit the public and assist in the application process for the permit.
Improvements include three all-gender restroom stalls, water fountains, an outdoor shower and eight ADA parking spaces. Other additions will be informational signs, benches, bicycle racks, pet waste section and trash and recycling cans.
Once a firm is selected, the Harbor District will manage the construction and be responsible for any additional funds.
The entire project is estimated to cost about $896,000. Construction is expected to start in 2021 and be complete in the fall of 2022.
City Wizards John Doughty and Jill Ekas, Harbor district Guru John Moren, board members Larenas and Brennan, all did a lot of work to make this happen. The author of this story neglects to share the details of why the restrooms at the RV Lot are closed and most of the back story but that's just history.
Mr. Nerhan has also stepped up. He has given up a big chunk of revenue producing space to make this project feasible. A big thanks should be given by all.
This is an example of both horrible government and awesome government. The good old boys that used to run things at the harbor district this mess over 20 years ago and left for leaders like Doughty and Brennan to clean it up.
Finally, a special shout out to Tom Mattusch. It was Mattusch who encouraged the effort to investigate the shenanigans. Tom's motivations were kind of petty. He is mad about some fiberglass damage done to his boat at Nerhan's fuel dock. But out of the childish animus came the discoveries that there was no CDP, that the lease was a 50 year giveaway of public property, and that it was up to the city to force both the harbor district and Nerhan to deal with the situation. If not for Mattusch's vindictiveness, the citizen complaint that forced the City to act might never have happened.
All in all, a good outcome for all of us.
