Silvio Modena Jr.’s bell is as unique and original as its late creator. It’s composed of all manner of repurposed metal, including an oxygen scuba tank, farm tools, a tractor joint and steam pipes.
“He was just one of these guys from town who led a quietly remarkable life,” said Erin Tormey, the founder of the Coastside Farmers Market and Modena's friend.
The artwork currently standing in the Half Moon Bay City Hall parking lot could be the centerpiece of a new public space that some local business owners hope to convert into a tribute to Coastside veterans. Tormey was inspired to create a parklet there based on her friendship with Modena, who died in October. His “Spirit of Life” bell was donated to the city this summer and remains in the parking lot. Tormey hopes the bell will remain as part of a new project to create a tribute to Coastside veterans.
Modena was born in San Gregorio in 1944. After graduating high school he served in the Navy and was a petty officer from 1963 to 1967. After he left the Navy, he worked for 35 years as a highly specialized ship boiler inspector aboard Navy ships around the world. Inspired by Modena’s life, a desire to acknowledge local veterans and her own artistic interests, Tormey brought the idea to City Manager Matthew Chidester and the City Council, which gave the go-ahead to continue planning.
Tormey sits on a city ad hoc committee for public art, and she reached out to Steve Kikuchi, a member of the city’s Architectural Advisory Committee, to draw several design concepts. The reimagined space includes benches, landscaping, trees, commemorative plaques, bricks or other art installations, Tormey said. She noted it's not the group’s intent to create a memorial.
Based on the initial designs, the project could close the Main Street access from the City Hall parking lot, an intersection that has raised concerns in the past for pedestrians. The work would also remove two handicapped parking spaces, but those could be relocated elsewhere in the parking lot, Tormey said.
The concept has received support from Joe Cotchett, Chad Hooker and Sally
Benson, Modena’s wife. Modena also made another bell for Tormey when she first opened her farmers market.
“Even if they didn’t know Silvio, everybody in this community who has ever been to the farmers market has heard his bell for 20 years,” she said.
Two weeks ago the Half Moon Bay Parks and Recreation Commission got an update on the proposal. The commission is expected to review those designs at some point in early 2023, but the city is open to hearing more public input once the designs from Kikuchi start circulating, Interim Deputy City Manager John Doughty said. Tormey also got public feedback at the Coastside Farmers Market and the city’s first-ever Veterans Commemoration Event in November. Tormey hopes to collaborate with other groups like Blue Star Moms and the Half Moon Bay History Association.
“Across the board, it’s been greeted with poignant enthusiasm,” she said.
A veteran's memorial deserves pride of place across the street in Mac Dutra Park.
Great idea!
