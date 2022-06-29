The city of Half Moon Bay has given a selection of the Coastside’s most active safety-net nonprofits tens of thousands of dollars to fund critical programs, the latest investment to help the most vulnerable in the region.
Earlier this year, the city budgeted $300,000 from its Community Services Financial Assistance grant program to be divided between applicants. The program was created in 2018, but, during the first year of the pandemic, the City Council narrowed the focus by funding $200,000 exclusively to seven nonprofit organizations providing COVID-19 relief services.
The next fiscal year, 2021-22, the city granted $200,000 to the same seven nonprofits and an additional $50,000 to 10 other
organizations for general community safety-net services. In April, the City Council agreed to increase the
contribution to $300,000 and focus on fewer but larger donations to critical services in fiscal year 2022-23. This
level of funding isn’t expected to continue in future years.
“We’re not a social service agency, but we’re community-oriented and want to
give where we can to deal with these emergencies we’ve had the last few years,” Mayor Debbie Ruddock said at last week’s City Council meeting.
The city received 16 applications for more than $495,000, the largest funding request the grant program has received, City Engineer Maziar Bozorginia said. The City Council signed off on the nine organizations that were selected by a subcommittee. Ayudando Latinos a Soñar and Coastside Hope were the largest recipients, with $50,000 each. ALAS plans to use the money to expand its mental health and crisis fund. Coastside Hope will use the money for its Critical Family Needs program.
Senior Coastsiders got $40,000. Abundant Grace Coastside received $32,000 to drive its Workforce Development Center programs. Other recipients included Coastside Adult Day Health Center, Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside, El Centro de Libertad, Sonrisas, and the Cabrillo Education Foundation.
A new aspect of the program is that all organizations will be required to participate in one or two cohort meetings and submit a mid-year report in 2023 and an end-of-year financial statement in June 2023. These cohorts are meant to encourage collaboration and share challenges and best practices. The city is considering hiring contractors for technical assistance, program evaluation and other training opportunities for these meetings, and has budgeted $30,000 from the grant cycle to support those operations.
Senior Coastsiders Executive Director Sandra Winter said her staff was delighted to get another grant from the city. Winter said the nonprofit is planning on using the funding to make more meals, grow classes, boost its care manager network and resources, and help purchase a wheelchair-accessible bus to allow participants to go to classes and activities.
The renewed investment was informed by recommendations from the Coastside Recovery Initiative, which outlines a blueprint for economic recovery from the pandemic in the near and long term. The final report identified the need to support safety-net providers and organizations helping with food, shelter, clothing, employment and housing insecurities to some of the Coastside’s more vulnerable residents.
Karen Decker, a city program manager who helped craft the report and oversaw the task force committees that made recommendations, said the meetings are meant to foster “peer learning and collective action” in a group setting in the hopes that it moves the needle on challenging issues.
Coastside Hope Executive Director Judith Guerrero said the money will go to its social services, which cover food pantry, case management, school supply giveaways and tax prep. Guerrero said she was looking forward to more meetings with other local nonprofits.
“We’re happy to do that,” she said. “We’re a small community and as a small organization I think we have a greater impact when we collaborate.” ▪
