The southern entrance to downtown Half Moon Bay will be transformed and the work is set to begin this fall.

The Half Moon Bay City Council set into motion what it calls the “Highway 1 Safety and Operational Improvements South Project” with a late-night vote on July 21. It is the culmination years of planning that begin in 2012.

When complete, the project will reconfigure the unusual intersection of south Main Street, Higgins Canyon Road and Highway 1 and bring another traffic signal to the stretch of road. It will move

utilities underground at the intersection and provide for a new sign noting the southern entrance to the city. It also spells the end for one of the city’s least loved public art installations — a half-moon sculpture that cost $10,000 to construct 20 years ago.

“It’s lovingly referred to as the pot sticker by many,” said city Public Works Director John Doughty, who noted that the artist’s family has expressed an interest in having it back if the city can’t find another location for it.

The entire project will cost about $4 million to complete. Most of the money comes from a grant from the San Mateo County Transportation Authority, which almost pulled funding at one time. It gained traction in 2018, when the city Planning Commission granted a coastal development permit and it passed environmental review.

City Council members were pleased to make progress on a substantial project at a time when so much has been scrapped because of the loss in city revenues due to COVID-19.

“It’s nice to report a real success here, being as how we are having to cut a lot of capital improvement projects,” City Councilman Robert Brownstone said.

