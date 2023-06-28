Government body: Half Moon Bay City Council

Time and date: 7 p.m., June 20 

Cid Young
Sadly, the City of Half Moon Bay nearly caused the SAM (sewer) Plant to shut down, by refusing to approve the Budget in it’s entirety by the July 1st deadline , despite the GCSD & MWSD boards already voting to approve it. Monday night’s meeting was NOT a model of decorum, as both Debbie’s over-talked the other Board Members without waiting to be recognized by the Chair. They both dug in their high-heels and brought up a motion that had not been previously put on the agenda, which basically said they were refusing to fund a needed repair to the SAM inter tie pipeline system in Montara, which burst during the January Storm. This triggered the need for all three member agencies to hold Special Meetings, and Half Moon Bay failed to post theirs 24 hours before their Wednesday Special Meeting. In the past l, they have simply agreed to pay their share “under protest”, but this time they elevated it to a “debt ceiling” crisis event by holding out until the eleventh hour, and trying to hold their sister districts over a barrel. What a $_ _ _ show!

