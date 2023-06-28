▸ Government body: Half Moon Bay City Council
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., June 20
▸ Members present: Deborah Penrose, Joaquin Jimenez, Robert Brownstone, Harvey Rarback, Debbie Ruddock.
▸ Staff present: City Manager Matthew Chidester, City Attorney Catherine Engberg, Deputy City Manager John Doughty, Public Works Director Maziar Bozorginia, City Clerk Jessica Blair, Management Analyst Julissa Acosta.
▸ CARES renewed: The city agreed to a new contract with El Centro de Libertad to continue running its Crisis Assistance Response and Evaluation Services program. The nonprofit’s service is meant to be an alternative to law enforcement for calls relating to mental health incidents. The program will operate seven days per week from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and cover the coast from Montara to the San Mateo-Santa Cruz County line. The two-person response team takes nonviolent and nonmedical calls screened by the San Mateo County Department of Public Safety Communications dispatch center and the Star Vista call center.
Half Moon Bay will pay $549,944 to El Centro for the upcoming fiscal year. The contract is for a five-year term, but there are annual renewals and the city can decide on funding each year. The city has $150,000 from the California Department of Health Care Services budgeted for the program. The city and El Centro are currently working on a $360,000 grant application through California’s Community Response Initiative to Strengthen Emergency Systems Act, which provides funding of a minimum of $250,000 per year and a maximum of $3.5 million through March 31, 2026. The application should be submitted by July 14, and grant recipients could be announced in mid-August.
▸ Hotel business: The council voted to continue its levy on the Half Moon Bay Business Improvement District. The levy is a $1 tax per rented room per night that is used to promote the coast’s overnight lodging. The funding is managed by the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau.
▸ Sheriff contract: Following a recent countywide survey meant to identify costs for services, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office has proposed charging Half Moon Bay $5.8 million for fiscal year 2023-24, a 35 percent increase from last year, even though the scope of services remains the same, according to a staff report. In 2022, the city and the Sheriff’s Office parties agreed on a two-year extension which expires June 31, 2024.
“That significant increase is of course a concern for a small city like ours with a tight budget,” City Manager Matthew Chidester said.
While Chidester said staff remains optimistic about the value of the Sheriff’s Office services, officials are concerned about the effect of costs on Half Moon Bay’s budget. The city and Sheriff’s Office have now agreed to amend their contract, and from July through September, the city will pay $1.08 million and save about $383,000 from the Sheriff’s proposed rate increase. Staff say both parties will evaluate more cost-saving options in the near future, and city staff will ask the council for a new contract to fill out the remainder of the fiscal year before this amendment expires in September.
▸ Carter Park construction: The long-delayed Carter Park renovation project reached a key milestone as city planners agreed to a construction access plan with the owner and tenants of the Stone Pine Road shopping center. The city agreed to pay $159,000 for a temporary construction access license near the Stone Pine Road shopping center and $114,150 for a permanent pathway along the sidewalk that connects Main Street to Carter Park. Staff say the space is needed as a staging area for construction equipment and materials. Public Works Director Maz Bozorginia said, with the access problem finished, “we can really start the construction for the majority of the project and get back on track.”
▸ Budget approval: City Council officially signed off on Half Moon Bay’s budget for next fiscal year. Though the city is technically forecasted to be in a deficit, it has ample funds in one of its savings accounts to balance the shortfall. While not a red flag, staff have pointed out that the city will need to likely cut costs to stay in the black and not dip into reserves for the following years.
“A severe downturn is considered unlikely, but we are assuming the economy will cool off,” Senior Account Kenneth Stiles said.
Sadly, the City of Half Moon Bay nearly caused the SAM (sewer) Plant to shut down, by refusing to approve the Budget in it’s entirety by the July 1st deadline , despite the GCSD & MWSD boards already voting to approve it. Monday night’s meeting was NOT a model of decorum, as both Debbie’s over-talked the other Board Members without waiting to be recognized by the Chair. They both dug in their high-heels and brought up a motion that had not been previously put on the agenda, which basically said they were refusing to fund a needed repair to the SAM inter tie pipeline system in Montara, which burst during the January Storm. This triggered the need for all three member agencies to hold Special Meetings, and Half Moon Bay failed to post theirs 24 hours before their Wednesday Special Meeting. In the past l, they have simply agreed to pay their share “under protest”, but this time they elevated it to a “debt ceiling” crisis event by holding out until the eleventh hour, and trying to hold their sister districts over a barrel. What a $_ _ _ show!
