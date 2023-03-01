▸ Government body: Half Moon Bay City Council
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Feb. 21
▸ Members present: Deborah Penrose, Joaquin Jimenez, Robert Brownstone, Harvey Rarback, Debbie Ruddock.
▸ Staff present: City Manager Matthew Chidester, City Attorney Catherine Engberg, City Clerk Jessica Blair, Interim Deputy City Manager John Doughty, Administration Services Director Lisa Lopez Rossi, Public Works Superintendent Todd Seeley, Housing Coordinator Mike Noce.
▸ Live meeting: The meeting marked the final time the City Council will convene entirely on Zoom. The council’s first official in-person meeting since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 will take place on March 3 at the Ted Adcock Community Center. However, people can still tune in on Zoom.
Storm damage: Seeley reminded residents whose homes were damaged from January’s storms that they can still apply to FEMA for assistance by March 16 online at disasterassistance.gov. Seeley noted that the city’s environmental consultant, SWCA, was starting aerial drone surveys along Pilarcitos Creek to plot flooding hotspots so the city can clear debris and fortify the creek bed when it dries out and water levels recede later this year. The city is still working on a damaged stormwater outfall along the Coastal Trail near Poplar Beach. Extensive sand and debris have built up underneath Highway 1 by Pilarcitos Creek where many unhoused people once resided.
▸ Housing committee: The council formally created a temporary ad hoc housing committee with Penrose and Jimenez as the two members. The committee is meant to address the housing issues underscored by the killing of multiple farmworkers at local farms last month. The city’s staff report identified several goals for the committee, namely “refining housing opportunity sites, soliciting funding from all potential sources (including federal, state, county, and philanthropic sources) and advocating for regulatory and related changes to facilitate the development of affordable housing for those displaced by the incident as well as others in need of more stable, safe and permanent housing.”
Doughty noted there could be a long-term subcommittee to look at housing in a broader context later down the line. The committee is charged with examining affordable housing sites identified in the city’s housing plan and examining infrastructure and funding needs. At the same time, it will address transitional housing needs for those displaced by the Jan. 23 shootings and work with the city’s legislative subcommittee to get funding and advocate for streamlining long-term affordable housing.
▸ 555 Kelly loan: The council agreed to loan Mercy Housing $1 million from its Affordable Housing Fund for predevelopment costs to build farmworker housing on city-owned property at 555 Kelly Avenue. Mercy, which applied with the nonprofit Ayudando Latinos A Soñar, is also requesting $1.5 million from San Mateo County’s American Rescue Plan Act fund to help move the process closer to construction. In total, the project is expected to cost $33.7 million. Once built, Mercy has estimated it will need $500,000 a year to run operations at the four-story building, according to a staff report. That figure covers a myriad of staff and administration expenses, utilities, maintenance and resident services.
Because the 40 estimated units are reduced for acutely and extremely low-income households, the lowest income categories in the county’s Area Median Income, financing the operations through rent isn’t feasible. The project’s predevelopment activities include architectural plans, financing, environmental reports and entitlement application. The initial term for the loan is for two years, and the city is not charging interest.
▸ Campaign contributions: The council reviewed and ultimately opted not to change its campaign financing ordinance. The last policy update came in 2020 when City Council limited contributions to $250 by an individual and $500 by an organization. The policy also meant a candidate could loan to their campaign only up to $1,500.
▸ Quote of the day: “We’ll need to find ways to make the operations fees beyond construction to work and be feasible.” Councilmember Debbie Ruddock expressed concern with Mercy Housing and ALAS’s affordable farmworker housing project forecasted to cost $500,000 a year to operate.
