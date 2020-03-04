For the first time since the city of Half Moon Bay approved its population growth measure more than two decades ago, there have been more applications for housing permits than allocations available. As a result, efforts to build more affordable housing could be hampered in the process.
The reason: City staff says the popularity of so-called accessory dwelling units has resulted in more applications for building for the area outside of downtown.
In 1999, voters adopted Measure D, which amended the city’s Residential Growth Limitation Ordinance. That reduced the allowable increase of residential population from 3 percent to 1 percent annually, with an additional 0.5 percent residential population for the downtown area.
Each year the city determines how many new housing units can be built by looking at the city’s population according to the last census data. Staff determines what a growth of 1 percent is by tracking how many people live per household and decides how many Measure D certificates can be offered that year.
However, Community Development Director Jill Ekas said when the ballot measure was approved it did not account for the fact that ADUs typically house fewer people than a traditional residential unit, which houses on average 2.6 people.
She said the city tried to exempt ADUs from the allocation process but the ordinance only allows exemptions for
replacement units, such as if a house is torn down and one is built to replace it, or for
special instances when developers get credit for individual plans.
This has led to frustration from people looking to build ADUs, which are seen as one option for more affordable housing. Half Moon Bay resident Mike Seaton is trying to build an ADU on his property for his son. He said the process to apply for a Measure D certificate was confusing and he was told by city staff there were more applicants than certificates available.
Ekas said this year the city received 30 applications for Measure D certificates outside of downtown, but there are only 23 available. As a result, this month the city’s Planning Commission will go through them and rate all the applicants and decide which ones to authorize and which ones to deny.
“The rating system is in the code. We have not done that in years, if not at all, so it is untested,” Ekas said. “The reason is we used to do about three ADUs a year and now we have about 20. ADUs are really shifting things and this previously had not been the case. Now there is so much energy around them.”
While there are still 40 of 46 Measure D allocations available for the downtown area, Ekas said ADUs are more likely to be built outside of downtown due to property configurations.
In the fall, Half Moon Bay City Council has the discretion to transfer Measure D certificates from the downtown area to the outer regions of the city. Last year the council transferred 12 certificates, with the intention that the majority of the certificates would be used for ADUs.
Ekas said the city is still looking at ways to adapt the measure to better allocate for the footprint of ADUs. She also emphasized the importance of filling out the 2020 Census as that new data will allow more flexibility with the measure if there is a bigger base to impact the 1 percent growth.
