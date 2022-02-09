The Half Moon Bay City Council last week introduced a revised draft of the electrification ordinance that was originally intended to require existing buildings to gradually transition away from gas appliances to electric alternatives in an effort to curb gas emissions.
The first reading of the new revised ordinance passed as expected by the City Council on Feb. 1. It only requires new residential and commercial buildings to run entirely on electricity. In addition, it prohibits existing buildings from adding gas lines, though commercial buildings can do so until Jan. 1, 2045. That’s the same date the city’s gas lines will be capped. The ordinance will have a second reading for adoption scheduled on Feb. 15. If it is adopted then, it will be effective March 17.
The city plans to annually review this policy and its progress toward electrification, and monitor available grants, incentives and new technology for homeowners and businesses to convert. The city will also review
the impact of electrification in existing buildings as it rolls out its forthcoming Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.
Councilmember Harvey Rarback was the lone “no” vote. He said that the policy gave a free pass to commercial greenhouses, which are believed to be one of the biggest contributors to gas emissions in the city. Out of the 23,900 metric tons of carbon dioxide from building energy in Half Moon Bay in 2017, which represents 49 percent of all carbon emissions that year, more than 14,000 metric tons came from commercial buildings, according to data from the city.
The previous ordinance included an exemption for greenhouses until 2030. Because the council voted to remove remodel provisions, all commercial greenhouses are exempt from the ordinance until Jan. 1, 2045.
“If we really want to make a difference, we have to restrict commercial greenhouses, which are the biggest sources of (commercial) emissions,” he said.
Much of the discussion centered around Rocket Farms, the largest agricultural employer in the city. The company repeatedly reached out to the city and requested it delay or modify requirements to retrofit its 1.5 million-square-foot facility.
Rocket Farms Chairman Charles Kosmont wrote in a letter to the Review in December that the timeline of the ordinance as previously written would “place Rocket Farms viability as a business in jeopardy.”
Kosmont said that the company has estimated the conversion to all-electric will exceed $8 million, and if required to do it before 2030, such a price tag could cost the jobs of some of the 165 contract employees.
“We cannot afford to lose another nursery,” Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez said. “The community is already struggling, and we’re going to lose another 150 jobs?”
Mayor Debbie Ruddock said she spoke with a representative of Rocket Farms, who claimed the company was committed to reducing gas emission by converting to all-electric eventually, but based on the available technology and the scale of the operation, it wasn’t feasible right now.
“They assured me they’re very committed to moving forward and reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” Ruddock said. “They’re doing their own homework on it, but they felt the seven years we allowed up to 2030 just wasn’t enough because of all the planning ahead you have to do, and they have all these employees they have to pay.”
