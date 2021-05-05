Coastside residents Thomas and Daniel Gearing are suing the city of Half Moon Bay after the city exercised eminent domain to take the Gearings’ six parcels of land near Railroad Avenue.
The Gearings filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Northern California on March 15, and it was served to the city on March 22, the day before it filed the eminent domain action in San Mateo County Superior Court. The Gearings allege that the city’s development process is unconstitutional.
The move comes as property owners spent decades protesting the planned use of the “West of Railroad” land between the Coastal Trail and Railroad Avenue. The city says the claims have no merit, and that its purchase of the parcels falls in line with its Land Use Plan by aligning with the public’s best interest to deal with erosion, manage the retreat of the Coastal Trail and protect natural habitats.
To exercise eminent domain, the city must pay the property owner the land’s full market value. Thomas Gearing rejected the city’s offer of $91,000 for the six parcels in January. He did not provide a counteroffer and filed a lawsuit in federal court instead. The city deposited the $91,000 with San Mateo County Superior Court on March 30.
The city plans to acquire more West of Railroad parcels, roughly 32 acres in total, but has no timeline and acquisition depends on the availability of funds, said city attorney Catherine Engberg.
The lawsuit alleges the city placed arbitrary and unconstitutional barriers to the land’s development and is “depriving (the Gearings) of economically beneficial use, denying their reasonable investment-backed expectations” even after they have paid taxes on it. Thomas bought his first parcel in 1993 and long harbored plans to build a single-family home for Daniel, his son, the Gearings say. Thomas Gearing alleges that the city is violating due process by targeting his land for condemnation when he planned to develop the property.
“The plan is clearly unconstitutional,” Thomas wrote in a statement to the Review. “You cannot constitutionally re-map legal city streets and re-plot legally subdivided lots.”
Brian Manning, an attorney representing the Gearings, said their parcels were originally zoned for single-family residential use. Manning acknowledged the city’s right to take property for public purposes but said it must provide proper compensation. The West of Railroad area contains 145 parcels ranging from 6,000 to 7,500 square feet. The Gearings’ attorneys claim lots of this size in the city range between $500,000 and $700,000.
