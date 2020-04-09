  1. Home
Francis State Beach
The campground at Francis State Beach is empty due to the State Park shutdown. Some advocates for the homeless say it is the perfect place for temporary housing during the COVID-19 crisis. Review file photo Dean Coppola

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, health officials recommend increased hygiene and maintaining social distancing, but for people who are homeless following these guidelines is nearly impossible because of the lack of access to clean facilities and shelter. Coastside advocates would like to address those stark facts with temporary housing at a State Park campground.

The city of Half Moon Bay and nonprofit Abundant Grace Coastside Worker are proposing building a temporary campsite at Francis State Beach campground, near the end of Kelly Street in Half Moon Bay.

“One day it dawned on us, the state park is sitting empty and it has showers, bathrooms and electric outlets, everything you’d need to serve the homeless,” Deputy City Manager Matthew Chidester said.

The city and Abundant Grace developed a project plan and are waiting to hear back from California State Parks.

The idea is to set up a campsite that could serve 40 to 50 homeless people for the duration of the shelter-in-place orders. The city would provide tents, sleeping bags and camping equipment. City staff would manage the site with assistance from the San Mateo County Health Department and the Office of Emergency Services, according to Chidester.

“This is a better approach than a shelter,” he said. “Unlike a shelter which is hard to implement distancing guidelines, a campsite is outdoors and the space is big enough to keep people separate.”

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom launched “Project Roomkey” which aims to provide hotel and motel rooms to homeless people to protect them from COVID-19. A first-of-its-kind project, the state obtained approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to give people experiencing homelessness a safe place for isolation, according to a press release.

However, Chidester said so far no hotels in Half Moon Bay have expressed interest in housing homeless people.

“We can not force hotels to offer rooms,” he said.

The city is hopeful, with the state’s approval, a campsite can be transitioned into temporary shelter for some of the city’s most vulnerable residents.

The city will fund the project, but Chidester said there is a possibility costs will be later reimbursed by FEMA. Chidester said the city’s been discussing the project with officials from San Mateo County and the state for a few weeks, but there’s been little traction.

“Once we get state approval we will figure out how to move forward,” he said. “I get that there are reservations, and it is frustrating, but times are different and so we have to think differently.”

Abundant Grace Executive Director Eric DeBode said, with the shelter-in-place orders in affect, public bathrooms and showers are closed. That has an immediate impact on homeless people who rely on those facilities.

“So, they have no place to get clean,” DeBode said.

DeBode said the homeless people he works with are slowly adapting to the social distancing guidelines and are beginning to wear cloth masks on their faces.

“No one wants to catch the virus,” he said.

If the city is able to set up a campsite, DeBode estimates about 20 to 25 homeless people will take advantage of the refuge.

