CUSD approves location next to football field
By August Howell
The Half Moon Bay Planning Commission last week reviewed the much-delayed project to build a new AT&T cellular tower at Half Moon Bay High School. Planners say the cellular array could be completed by January 2024.
On the same night the Planning Commission discussed this project, the Cabrillo Unified School District Board of Directors approved the alternate location for the antenna next to the football field. That means the city will begin evaluating the site and the project could come before the Planning Commission in January or February.
City Senior Planner Doug Garrison said he’s been working on the project for a few years, and it's been about a year since it was examined by the Planning Commission. The project stems from when the football stadium lights were replaced, which required the removal of AT&T’s existing antenna that was mounted on a light pole. A new antenna was erected at its current location in between the football field and baseball field.
After concerns about the existing tower location were raised by neighbors and CUSD, the Planning Commission in 2019 imposed a condition of approval that limited the term of the permit to align with the AT&T lease with CUSD. That permit was scheduled to expire on Jan. 1, 2022. In December 2021, the Planning Commission extended the permit for up to another two years at the request of the applicant, J5 Infrastructure Partners, provided J5 met certain milestones, including having completed construction by Jan. 1, 2023.
The proposed new location is near the southwest corner of the football stadium, but it was not the city or the CUSD Board of Directors’ first choice. In February 2022, J5 proposed two potential tower locations to the CUSD board. The board selected a location south of Lewis Foster Drive along the southern property line near the softball field. That was also the city staff’s preferred location.
But in April, when J5 submitted an application to the city for the new tower location, surveys showed that the location was within property controlled by PG&E. The utility company has held the vacant land since 1969 and didn’t allow the tower to be built there. The applicant then proposed the alternate location south of the football field, which was previously presented to the CUSD board.
“One of the things we liked about the PG&E site was that it was as far away from residences as you could get, and it was next to an industrial site,” Garrison said.
The new tower is proposed to be 72 feet tall, 22 feet higher than the existing pole. The city’s zoning code allows up to 50 feet, so the Planning Commission would have to make an exemption. CUSD staff said the school district will receive $37,860 annually from the new lease with a 3 percent increase each year.
Garrison noted it's up to applicants to show why more height is necessary, but it could allow for more carriers to install antennas. The new tower won’t have lights and could be designed to look like an artificial tree to resemble others in the area, though those designs haven’t been formally submitted to the city yet, Garrison said.
“One of the big conundrums with cell towers is that nobody likes really tall ones, but if you don’t have a really tall one, sometimes you have two or three shorter ones,” Garrison said. “So it's kind of a balancing act.”
