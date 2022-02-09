The Half Moon Bay City Council last week addressed a new survey that has rolled out this month as part of a larger effort to study the perception and effectiveness of law enforcement on the Coastside.
City staff acknowledged that the survey, which went live on Feb. 1, raised concerns from residents who shared online that they deleted the links sent to them through text and emails because they thought it was a scam.
“Normally, with these random surveys, you don’t want to announce a survey is coming, because even that could potentially bias the results,” City Manager Bob Nisbet said. “But in this case, now that some community members have been getting contacted, we’ve heard some questions and concerns, even people thinking it’s a prank call.”
In December, the city contracted Probolsky Research, a national market and opinion research firm with offices in San Francisco and Washington, D.C., to conduct an anonymous random survey. It seeks to poll 300 residents on how they feel about law enforcement and public safety in Half Moon Bay. Some questions specifically ask about experiences with San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies, both about reactions to any incident and just in passing. Others request feedback on the biggest problems facing the city and the efforts the City Council has taken on those issues.
It’s anticipated the survey will be available for another two weeks. A key component of the survey is that it will target the opinion of Latino residents. Deputy City Manager Matthew Chidester said the city chose the firm because it was Latina-owned and it was renowned for its work polling Latinos in California.
The efforts were spearheaded by city staff at the direction of the Public Safety Subcommittee, which is spearheaded by Mayor Debbie Ruddock and Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez. But the origins of the survey trace back to the spring of 2021, when the City Council examined alternative sources of law enforcement, including the Jimenez-Rarback Report on Policing and Public Safety. It sought to create city oversight of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Those discussions prompted council members to suggest that in order to make any adjustment to how public safety is conducted, the city should have data backing up those changes. In June, the city budgeted $25,000 to conduct a survey, but, because of the scope of the survey, it will end up costing closer to $29,000, Nisbet said.
Adam Probolsky, president of Probolsky Research, said in December that the goal of the 30-plus-question survey is to get a range of responses across various locations and demographics, including age, gender, race and ethnicity. Ruddock and Jimenez both emphasized that the survey should be available in multiple ways such as cellphone, landline, email, or a mailed copy if necessary to reach the necessary demographic range.
(1) comment
Another 29K study. It is simply astounding how almost all of these studies over the last 10 years cost between 29K and 30K. It is like a magic number. Pay just shy of 30K and you'll get the results you expect!
"Deputy City Manager Matthew Chidester said the city chose the firm because it was Latina-owned and it was renowned for its work polling Latinos in California."
Wow. So they are owned by a Brown skinned Woman and renowned for being able to extract data from Hispanics. But they failed to understand that many Hispanics are smart and recognize scam behavior when they see it.
It is a good thing that we hired a honest to goes K Street Lobbyist.
"Those discussions prompted council members to suggest that in order to make any adjustment to how public safety is conducted, the city should have data backing up those changes. "
Yep, Gotta collect the data that will support what you already want to do. That is why they hire the best. Check out this link to an article published by our DC Lobbyist on how to use surveys to advance an agenda: -- https://www.probolskyresearch.com/2021/09/01/how-polling-is-used-with-advocacy/
Folks, obviously our wise city council has sought out more wisdom from a polling firm that has it's finger on the pulse of Hispanic opinion. That being the case, what should we do with this information culled by our DC Lobbyist: -- https://www.probolskyresearch.com/2021/11/19/society-will-completely-break-down-in-our-lifetime-says-a-near-majority-of-california-voters/
Why are we discussing reform when more than half of us expect to be living in an Angry Maxwell-esq society in our lifetimes?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.