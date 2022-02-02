The Half Moon Bay City Council on Tuesday discussed a revised version of its building electrification ordinance, ending a yearlong process that stirred fervor among city officials, environmentalists and homeowners.
After months of deliberation and public feedback, it appeared the City Council would no longer include requirements for electrifying existing structures when installing new appliances or during remodels. Instead, the ordinance will require only all new residential and commercial buildings to be run entirely on electricity.
In December, the City Council narrowly voted to not require existing buildings to electrify, a change from its initial goal, after much public outcry that the city was placing a burden on residents without enough subsidies to convert. Estimates for how much the conversion to electric would cost homeowners varied by tens of thousands of dollars. While not all council members were in favor of requiring existing buildings to electrify, all agreed that new construction should be all-electric, in line with other Bay Area jurisdictions.
Tuesday’s meeting occurred after the Review’s print deadline. If the council reached a consensus, which is likely, the ordinance will be introduced for a second reading on Feb. 15. If it passes there, it will become effective on March 17. It’s expected the City Council will develop policies for existing buildings through its upcoming Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, which will provide guidelines to climate change goals and projects.
The ordinance still mandates that the city decommission gas lines by Jan. 1, 2045, to meet state requirements to become carbon-neutral. According to data from the city, 48 percent of Half Moon Bay’s greenhouse gas emissions are from energy use in buildings, with 80 percent of those emissions coming from natural gasses.
As currently written, the ordinance prohibits residential buildings from adding gas lines as soon as the ordinance becomes effective in March. However, nonresidential buildings can add lines until 2045.
There are some exceptions, including for portable propane appliances outside of buildings and so-called junior accessory dwelling units and attached accessory dwelling units connected to a primary building. The city will also allow the Sewer Authority Mid-coastside sewer plant to run on natural gas until 2045. The same timeline applies to greenhouses, which were originally planned to be exempt until 2030, but staff recommended the timeline be extended given the removal of the existing electrification requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.