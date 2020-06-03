An ongoing budget crisis has forced the city of Half Moon Bay to end a contract with the San Mateo County Office of Emergency Services on July 1. City leaders say they will find other ways to continue training and planning they have maintained is crucial in advance of an earthquake or other calamity.
The city has tough choices ahead as it prepares for a decrease in revenues this upcoming fiscal year. While the Half Moon Bay City Council has prioritized emergency preparedness for the last few years, City Manager Bob Nisbet said Half Moon Bay can no longer afford the dedicated emergency coordinator.
The move means Brian Molver will be leaving City Hall. He has been with the Office of Emergency Services for about 20 years, assisting in wildfire response throughout the state. He’s held a part-time position on the Coastside for the last year and half.
The position of Coastside coordinator was created to help support the city’s efforts for preparing for and managing emergencies on the coast. Deputy City Manager Molver has represented the city at local and regional meetings, assisted with large events and emergencies, and coordinated a variety of training for staff and community organizations. He was also tasked with alerting and notifying appropriate agencies in the emergency, coordinating response and ensuring resources are available and mobilized in times of disaster.
“He brought many years of experience and vast expertise on emergency management,” said Deputy City Manager Chidester.
Molver’s salary was split between the city and county, with the city paying about $68,000 annually. Staff announced the end of the contract at the June 2 City Council meeting.
Molver’s contract is one of several that have been terminated in an effort to maintain a balanced budget. Chidester said city staff plan to use existing resources to manage emergency preparedness and coordination. The city remains a member of the Office of Emergency Services joint powers authority and will still be offered support from the county.
“We’re exploring other resources available to us to maintain important training and education,” Chidester said.
