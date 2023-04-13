After a severe lashing from a bout of storms beginning in January, officials are finally discussing how to fix the damaged stairs at Surfer’s Beach.
The wooden staircase installed in 2016 has been closed for more than three months after an atmospheric river, the first in a series, slammed the stairs with huge surf, breaking steps and a handrail. Staff from the city of Half Moon Bay and San Mateo County are meeting this week to discuss how to fix it, though it remains to be seen whether Caltrans has made progress on assessing the damage.
When the stairs were first built, the California Coastal Commission gave Caltrans a Coastal Development Permit to build the stairs, despite the city of Half Moon Bay’s responsibility for the beach below. The path to repairing the stairs is murky, as it’s still unclear whether Caltrans has included the stairs in damage assessments or a request for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Caltrans could not be reached for request to comment.
Peter Allen, a program manager with the Coastal Commission, confirmed that maintenance uncertainty in an email to the Review. “Who exactly was required to maintain them is a bit more of an open question, but Caltrans has been maintaining and repairing the stairs over time, including a recent repair last year,” he said.
The construction of the stairs seven years ago was part of a $1.8 million project that included rocky rip-rap to mitigate erosion and improvements to the Coastal Trail. Even then, the project had to jump through jurisdictional hoops between Half Moon Bay, San Mateo County, Caltrans, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Coastal Commission.
Half Moon Bay Deputy City Manager John Doughty noted that FEMA is expected to soon meet with local agencies to sort through damage claims.
“The city and county are both committed to restoring public access to Surfer’s Beach and adjoining beaches,” Doughty wrote in an email to the Review. “I am confident the California Coastal Commission feels the same. That being said, the stairway itself is neither a city or county asset or obligation and the city’s primary effort will be to seek replacement by Caltrans for the
benefit of those seeking access.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.