Surfer’s Beach

The stairs at Surfer’s Beach were lost to the storms of 2023.

After a severe lashing from a bout of storms beginning in January, officials are finally discussing how to fix the damaged stairs at Surfer’s Beach.

The wooden staircase installed in 2016 has been closed for more than three months after an atmospheric river, the first in a series, slammed the stairs with huge surf, breaking steps and a handrail. Staff from the city of Half Moon Bay and San Mateo County are meeting this week to discuss how to fix it, though it remains to be seen whether Caltrans has made progress on assessing the damage. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

