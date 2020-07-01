Updated 5:15 p.m. July 2: Officials from the city of Half Moon Bay and San Mateo County are asking visitors — and residents — to stay away from area beaches with a plea that will make the upcoming holiday weekend even longer for many in need of a break amid the ongoing pandemic. Government officials say they will enforce bans on parking and access.
Late Thursday afternoon, the county said it would close Tunitas State Beach, Devil's Slide Trail and access points to Half Moon Bay State Beach, which includes Dunes and Roosevelt beaches. The announcement follows earlier decisions to close parking at all state, county and city beaches. Similar closures will be in effect in Pacifica.
The closures will begin at sunrise on Friday, July 3 and end at 9 a.m. on July 6.
The latest announcement says San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies will enforce the parking and fireworks bans and it notes that the restrictions apply to "residents and visitors."
In Half Moon Bay, beaches and parking lots will be closed as well as a portion of the Coastal Trail between Seymour Bridge and Kelly Avenue for the holiday weekend.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office will have additional staff to conduct fireworks enforcement and DUI enforcement and be present at all closed beaches and coastal trail sections to enforce applicable local ordinances and state laws.
The city's announcement came a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom said all state beach parking lots in Southern California and the Bay Area will be closed through this weekend. On the Coastside, that includes Half Moon Bay, Montara Gray Whale Cove, Pescadero, San Gregorio and Pomponio state beaches.
Newsom also announced the closure of indoor businesses in Santa Clara and 18 other counties. San Mateo County was not among them because it has not seen comparable spikes in cases and hospitalizations.
The state announcement comes as California has seen a recent rise in COVID-19 cases, recording nearly 8,000 in the last 24 hours. Additionally the state has seen hospitalizations increase by 6.3 percent, and the number of ICU patients go up 4.3 percent. These are key metrics state officials use when considering how to slow the growth of the virus.
After Half Moon Bay saw an influx of visitors over Memorial Day weekend, city officials are treading cautiously. Beaches and recreation areas on the coast can quickly become crowded and congested, particularly on warm holiday weekends.
“People who crowd together, particularly in numbers which violate public health orders, are putting many others at serious risk and jeopardizing the progress we’ve all made over the last several months,” said Half Moon Bay Mayor Adam Eisen in a prepared release.“I’m appealing to those who are thinking of visiting this weekend: please don’t. Under normal circumstances, Half Moon Bay heartily welcomes visitors - tourism is part of our identity and an important economic driver. But coming here this weekend would be reckless and unsafe for the public health. Do the right thing. Stay close to home.”
Meanwhile, at a press briefing on Wednesday County Manager Mike Callagy said the county doesn’t currently have any plans to further close parking lots or recreational facilities beyond those announced by the state. He echoed calls from local leaders asking visitors to stay away from the coast this weekend, and said that fireworks will be prohibited on beaches for the Fourth of July.
“We are very concerned about fireworks in general with the dry conditions out there,” Callagy said. “We’re asking people not to come to the coast. This is the wrong time and place for that this holiday weekend.”
The state has yet to move to close beaches entirely, but city officials in Pacifica have closed their beaches and nearby lots as well as some counties in Southern California. Callagy said while San Mateo County is not closing any facilities, it is in conversations with local leaders and will work with cities as they decide whether to keep city-run parking lots and beaches open. He also acknowledged that any decision about closing facilities must strike a balance between protecting residents and visitors.
“It’s a little incongruent to close the parking lot and not the beach,” Callagy said. “It does put that extra pressure on local neighborhoods.”
Obviously, it was an oversight, if they are leaving a few Beaches open. I think the article us missing a comma. Later it did say that “Montara Gray Whale Cove (and other State Beaches) will be closed by the Governor. Maybe this article was written earlier, and updated later. It needs clarifying perhaps.
Way to stick it to the locals. Virus loves sand and salt water. Pffft.
Ok, so Montara has to deal with law breaking, drunk, law breaking, law breaking tourists all by themselves overflowing from the closed beaches???? Get the garden hose and camera out and defend your driveway. And call Don Horesly.
