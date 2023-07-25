The Half Moon Bay City Council and San Mateo County Board of Supervisors have both unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding between the two bodies that outlines a collaboration to develop an affordable housing project at 880 Stone Pine Road. The MOU includes plans for refinancing the city’s debt on the property with a loan from the county.

The document states that the city and county wish to develop housing options and “have been evaluating 880 Stone Pine as a potential location for an affordable housing project which may include a future mobile home park.”

