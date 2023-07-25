The Half Moon Bay City Council and San Mateo County Board of Supervisors have both unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding between the two bodies that outlines a collaboration to develop an affordable housing project at 880 Stone Pine Road. The MOU includes plans for refinancing the city’s debt on the property with a loan from the county.
The document states that the city and county wish to develop housing options and “have been evaluating 880 Stone Pine as a potential location for an affordable housing project which may include a future mobile home park.”
Before the July 18 vote by the City Council, several residents from neighboring areas raised concerns about the use of the property for housing, including increased traffic and risks from putting residences next to an equipment yard.
Councilman Robert Brownstone said he thinks “all of these things can be resolved to everybody’s satisfaction.”
“The interest of the community… far overwhelms any concerns about the issues in the neighborhood,” Councilman Harvey Rarback said before expressing his support for the MOU.
The city has used the property to the east of the post office and the Cypress Cove housing development, and adjacent to Highway 92, as a corporation yard for the past 15 years. The yard serves as an area where the city can store large equipment and materials used for public works projects and, if needed, emergency response. The city’s original interest in the property was as a park.
In 2021 the city received a loan of almost $3.4 million as part of the California Infrastructure State Revolving Fund Program. The city then purchased the property from the Peninsula Open Space Trust for $2.1 million. The remainder of the loan covered construction on the site, including measures to protect a creek habitat on the southern side of the lot, and closing costs.
According to City Manager Matthew Chidester, $3.2 million remains outstanding on the 30-year loan. At an interest rate of 2.5 percent, the city currently pays $164,000 annually on the debt.
Earlier this year the city included the possibility of developing housing on a portion of the property as part of its housing element report to the state.
The county subsequently received a $5 million farmworker housing grant from the state to support purchase of manufactured homes for the location. An additional $1.25 million in the current state budget can also support the project.
However, the terms of the state loan program used to acquire the property prohibit development of residential housing at the location.
In order to move ahead with the housing project the city and county negotiated refinancing with a 10-year fixed rate loan at 3.2 percent, extendable to 15 years under certain conditions. The city will secure the loan with its equity in the Half Moon Bay Library, which was also financed with a loan from the county.
Due to the shorter term of the loan and increased interest rate, the annual payment obligation will increase to $320,000 but the city could accrue savings of about $1 million over the life of the loan compared to the terms of the state financing. Payments will not begin until December 2024 and will be automatically retained by the county from property taxes twice each year.
The MOU also identifies the intent of the city to sell four acres of the corporation yard to the county for the housing development. This transaction will require separate approval by both bodies but is expected to be completed prior to the first loan payment and thus reduce the city’s annual payment costs by $50,000.
