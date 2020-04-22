A majority of the Half Moon Bay City Council wants stricter enforcement of stay-at-home rules, including $1,000 citations for first-time violators. Four of the five elected representatives said the time for warnings has passed after hundreds of people flooded area beaches over the weekend.
Current San Mateo County health guidelines require people to recreate within five miles of their residence and note people must stay at least six feet from others who are not in their own household. But as warmer weather approaches and people grow weary of their own surroundings, many fear the Coastside will attract still more to use the beaches and Coastal Trail.
Within about a week of the shelter-in-place orders being issued, California State Parks, San Mateo County Parks and the city of Half Moon Bay closed parking lots at all of its beaches and parks. The Sheriff’s Office and agencies including State Parks and Caltrans, came up with an enforcement plan that leaned on public education.
“In the beginning, our intention was to educate and do a social media blitz and we continue to do that,” said Sheriff’s Capt. Saul Lopez, who leads the Coastside patrol.
Additional deputies were brought in over the weekends to assist in responding to violations, Lopez said. Over recent weekends, Lopez said deputies have given hundreds of verbal warnings and issued dozens of parking citations.
“I know people are frustrated because of the influx of visitors and we are aware of the weather coming up. We want to take that balanced approach,” Lopez said. “We are hoping people abide to the health order, but we’re also encountering people who are aware of the orders and are willing to take a citation to be out here.”
Lopez said the majority of people who are warned comply and leave the area.
However, in a remote meeting held on Tuesday night, four council members expressed a desire to impose harsher enforcement.
“I have zero tolerance for people breaking the law which is what they are doing when they come from five miles away,” Councilwoman Deborah Penrose said. “I’d rather see 500 tickets and four warnings. I do not want to see people warned anymore.”
Lopez said the Sheriff’s Office would struggle to meet that requirement, with only two to three deputies assigned to Half Moon Bay in any given shift.
“The more time you spend with one group of people you’re taking away from finding other violators,” he said.
This coming weekend the Sheriff’s Office is borrowing the Office of Emergency Services Polaris off-road vehicle, which will allow deputies to police the beaches. Certain areas of the Coastside have been designated as “hotspots” for visitors, including the end of Kelly Avenue, Pillar Point Harbor and Pescadero. Lopez said deputies are concentrating their efforts in those areas.
Citations are misdemeanors and carry a maximum fine of $1,000 or six months in jail. Lopez said prosecuting citations is the discretion of the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office. To date, he is not aware of any such prosecutions in relation to stay-at-home orders.
Right now deputies are using citations as a last resort if people defy a verbal warning or are witnessed as being a habitual offender.
“I expect this to get worse, not better,” Mayor Adam Eisen said. “As we move forward we might need to fund more services from the Sheriff’s Office.”
Such a request would likely mean an amendment to the city’s contract with the Sheriff’s Office, according to City Manager Bob Nisbet, and that would cost an already-strapped city more money. In the 2019-2020 budget, the cost of police services rose more than 9 percent — $326,000 — without any increase in service.
Lopez said he would have to ask Sheriff’s Office leaders before transitioning from warnings to more citations.
“It is unconscionable to risk my life, the lives of any senior or child in this town because we do not want to appear mean,” Penrose said.
Only City Councilman Harvey Rarback favored staying with the more educational approach that focused on warnings.
Lopez said he intends to discuss the issue with Nisbet this week before offering any more guidance to the council and the public.
I will tell you as somebody who lives in Arleta Park and has seen the relentless influx of people who are clearly ignoring the 5 mile rule, it is pointless to post more signs and rely on people's consciences. We who live here are being potentially exposed to hundreds of people a day who are obviously not taking this public health emergency seriously. So why would they heed a sign? They need to be punished and people need to stay the heck home!
How is it that you are being exposed? Also, if you'd like to Google the total number of identified cases in San Mateo County, that might be reassuring.
“Current San Mateo County health guidelines require people to recreate within five miles of their residence”
Do the other Bay Area county health guidelines require people to recreate within five miles of their residence?
Citizens have become used to being pandered to as if they were valued customers or at their 5th birthday party. The fines are to deter illicit conduct. Time for the culture to grow up. First responders have more important things to do than keeping people from infecting others by doing whatever the heck they want in the middle (hopefully) of a global pandemic.
As support for the hysterical reaction to this virus erodes, you do not want to be remembered as the town who handed out huge fines to citizens who were (as it turns out) acting rationally. Absolutely awful PR. You want to be remembered as a town that took a measured approach.
Post some signs at your problem areas. End the whack-a-mole mentality.
It seemed from the discussion among the councilmembers, and some comment on the issue, that there was confusion between an infraction (like a parking ticket) and a misdemeanor, in terms of how they are handled by the court, and how it affects somebodies record. The "tickets" that would be given out would not be infractions (other than parking in No Parking zones), they would be misdemeanors, and if very many are given out, it's far more likely that people would go to court, rather than pay the fine set by a judge. That in turn might flood the courts, leading the courts to dismiss the cases outright, or set a very low fine. In any case, no fines would be due until after the courts reopen for normal business, likely many weeks from now.
I think the current policy of the Sheriff's department is the correct policy.
[angry] I agree 100%! And I suggest that the money be used for testing and antibody tests as soon as a reliable one is available.
That wouldn't be possible under California law, pae. It wouldn't come back to HMB, either.
