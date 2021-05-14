Next week, the Half Moon Bay City Council is expected to consider a proposal that would restrict the way San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies enforce the law. However, the sheriff himself finds those restrictions “problematic” and unenforceable.
The draft ordinance from two city councilmen would change the way deputies make arrests, deal with altercations and conduct traffic enforcement. The City Council is expected to consider the measure at its May 18 meeting. Council members will discuss a drafted ordinance that seeks to change how the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office makes arrests, deals with altercations and uses traffic stops on the Coastside, according to the councilmembers who drafted the ordinance.
The proposed ordinance, which was co-written by councilmembers Harvey Rarback and Joaquin Jimenez with the help of resident David Eblovi, states that a law enforcement officer could not stop a car for failing to signal a turn, having expired license tags, or having a defective tail light. In terms of restraining suspects, the ordinance would ban the use of Tasers, chokeholds and prohibit officers from placing people in a prone position while handcuffed. It would require them to be moved on their side immediately if necessary.
Even if the ordinance is approved by the council, it likely wouldn’t have any bearing on the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, said Sheriff Carlos Bolanos. Because of the county’s contract with Half Moon Bay, the city can’t legislate changes until the contract is up for renegotiation, Bolanos said. The Sheriff’s Office’s contract with the city doesn’t expire until July 2022.
“It’s my understanding their ordinance will have no legal basis on our services, nor on the contract,” Bolanos said. “It’s basically unenforceable.”
Both Bolanos and Rarback noted the city could negotiate elements of the ordinance. But the exact policies would still need to be ironed out, and Bolanos pointed to complications that could arise if multiple municipalities around the county required different enforcement policies.
“It would be very problematic for me to have different people assigned to different places operating under different rules,” Bolanos said. “I think it would create some safety and liability issues for my personnel.”
The ordinance would also mandate that when dealing with someone who is a threat to themselves or others, officers must wait for backup from another officer or a mental health professional before initiating contact. In addition, officers would also be required to retreat and take cover before firing at an individual. Jimenez noted that public input on this ordinance should be encouraged and that dialogue with law enforcement would be key to making substantial changes happen.
“It’s in our best interest to listen to our community, to see what is going on and if there has to be any kind of changes to make our community safer,” Jimenez said.
The draft ordinance comes in the wake of discussion between law enforcement and residents. On April 26, a group of La Honda volunteers organized a virtual panel of leaders from the district attorney’s office and Sheriff’s Office to hear how the agencies dealt with racial profiling and mental health, among other issues. On May 4, the City Council passed a resolution meant to boost mental health services in the city and host public meetings between deputies and residents.
Bolanos believes the ordinance wouldn’t improve public safety, noting that the county and state already banned chokeholds last year. He said the proposed policy on pretextual traffic stops “prohibits a great deal of traffic enforcement that we believe saves lives.”
While this ordinance would restrict the actions of law enforcement, Rarback believes it would instead give deputies the time and ability to focus on more pressing areas and pursue other crimes.
“In that sense, it’s not anti-police, it’s pro-police,” Rarback said. “It’s giving them opportunities to spend their time doing serious crime abatement.”
Greg Woods, a criminology and legal studies professor at San Jose State University, believes Half Moon Bay provides an interesting case study on a municipality amending law enforcement policies because of its history with removing its own police department and contracting the Sheriff’s Office. He pointed to increased public scrutiny in how officers are trained to how they deal with mental health crises and how other municipalities are also trying to shift certain responsibilities to non-officers.
Because this ordinance would impact a specific area of the Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction, “That means there would have to be a very special approach to the way policing is conducted within Half Moon Bay,” Woods said. “There are a number of obstacles in the path because Half Moon Bay has eliminated that opportunity to have that policing body be managed exclusively by its legislative body that hopes to impose reforms upon that very agency.”
Or in other words, he asked, “How do you control an agency you have no authority over?”
The Sheriff’s Coastside Patrol Bureau provides 27 deputies for law enforcement services that cover more than 60 percent of the geography of San Mateo County, including Half Moon Bay, according to the Sheriff’s Office website. But there are only two full-time community policing deputies assigned to the entire San Mateo County coast. Woods said that if there were a greater presence of officers dedicated to community policing on the Coastside, it could be easier to leverage change. Woods stressed that honest dialogue would be key to any successful reform, and suggested the county and the city might reconsider its investment in community policing, a system where law enforcement and residents are more intertwined.
“It sounds to me both parties want to be on the same page,” Woods said. “It might be difficult to demand such a standard exclusively for Half Moon Bay, particularly if we consider Half Moon Bay as one sliver of the overall patrol area.”
Woods believes Half Moon Bay has an opportunity to change the culture around policing, both within the law enforcement agency, the city council, and the community as a whole.
“This could be the first step to the future that ultimately makes us a safer community,” he said. “But a lot of discussions have to be made, and bridges have to be built.”
The City of Half Moon Bay had its own excellent police department. But because of years of lack of poor planning and oppressive no growth action, the city lost its police department. City revenue was simply not adequate to support the department. This did not all of sudden happen one day and a junior high student could have forecast the break even point when the police department would be dissolved. The same thing happened with the city's fire department. Now the city council wants to have a say in local policing. While policing reform is an important issue in these times, the city council does not have any say in this matter. Perhaps they should focus on how to increase city revenue and how to create our own police department.
