At its first meeting in April, the Half Moon Bay City Council will consider adopting a 15 mph speed limit on trails in the city while at the same time permitting all types of electric bikes and other e-vehicles on the same routes.
The decision was set to be made on March 21, but the City Council's meeting was canceled due to inclement weather. The council will now take up the proposed ordinance on April 4. If it approves the staff recommendation, then Class 1, 2 and 3 e-bikes will be formally allowed on Coastal Trail, Naomi Patridge Trail and Eastside Parallel Trail.
Staff is also requesting bikers slow to 5 mph when passing. The ordinance would also officially allow electric scooters and skateboards on city-owned trails. The city is also planning on installing new "share the trail" signs detailing etiquette and speed limits on those same paths.
Because Half Moon Bay has not officially regulated e-bikes yet, its default position fell under the rules of the California Vehicle Code: Class 1 and 2 e-bikes are permitted on city-owned multiuse trails, but Class 3 e-bikes are prohibited from paths and trails.
The proposal follows a yearslong discussion between city officials, advisers and stakeholders attempting to address safety concerns on popular multiuse trails while acknowledging the increased outdoor access e-vehicles can give people.
Based on public input and a community survey, Half Moon Bay’s Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee’s final recommendation was to allow all types of e-bikes and e-devices on all paths and trails and to establish a 15 mph speed limit on all trails. A city survey done in the summer of 2022 found that 30 percent of trail users ride an e-bike, mostly Class 1 and 2 e-bikes. In total, 65 percent of respondents supported allowing e-bikes and e-devices on all trails.
During a May 2022 study session, the council noted that due to e-bikes' rising popularity, banning certain types of transportation could make Half Moon Bay ineligible for some grants and lead to possible problems with the California Coastal Commission.
However, the proposed ordinance is at odds with other sections of the Coastal Trail. California State Parks currently only allow Class 1 e-bikes on its portion of the Coastal Trail. City staff members say they are trying to work out a collaboration with nearby State Parks and San Mateo County to create a more seamless policy for Coastal and Eastside Parallel trails.
