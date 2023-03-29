Bob Barnhart

Bob Barnhart, camp host at Francis State Beach, rides his e-bike along the California Coastal Trail.

At its first meeting in April, the Half Moon Bay City Council will consider adopting a 15 mph speed limit on trails in the city while at the same time permitting all types of electric bikes and other e-vehicles on the same routes. 

The decision was set to be made on March 21, but the City Council's meeting was canceled due to inclement weather. The council will now take up the proposed ordinance on April 4. If it approves the staff recommendation, then Class 1, 2 and 3 e-bikes will be formally allowed on Coastal Trail, Naomi Patridge Trail and Eastside Parallel Trail. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

