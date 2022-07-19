The nomination period to fill three of Half Moon Bay’s City Council seats opened Monday. Eligible candidates can now put their hats into the ring to represent districts 1, 4, and 5, and be on the general municipal election ballot on Nov. 8.
As of Tuesday afternoon, incumbents Robert Brownstone (District 1), Mayor Debbie Ruddock (District 4) and Deborah Penrose (District 5) are looking to run for another term. David Eblovi is the sole challenger so far and has received a nomination packet for District 4, according to city officials.
