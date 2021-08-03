An honest and emotional community meeting on Saturday continued the conversation around policing in the city of Half Moon Bay, where leaders are grappling with how to reform the city’s relationship with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
While just a handful of residents spoke and asked questions, around 20 were in attendance. Some disagreed that the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office needs reforming or that racism is an issue within the department. Others used their time to tell stories about having been discriminated against by local police. There was no one policy or solution on the table. Rather, residents were invited to share their ideas and experiences to find some common ground.
The meeting, billed as a listening session for the City Council, was one step in a series of meetings hosted by the city to explore alternatives to armed police responses to nonviolent mental health calls. The discussion comes after two residents suffering from mental health crises were killed by police in the last decade, and as the City Council grapples with the future of its relationship with the Sheriff’s Office. The city’s current contract with the Sheriff’s Office for police services expires in the next year.
Those who said that the Sheriff’s Office has an issue with racism, notably mostly people of color, discussed how best to combat and bring attention to the problem. They said their goal is to equip the police with better tools, like unarmed first responders who are trained to de-escalate mental health crises, rather than to defund the department.
“We’re asking you to stretch yourself,” said Half Moon Bay resident R.J. Jennings, who said that as a person of color, he fears police violence against himself and his 2-year-old son. “We need to.”
At around the halfway point of the discussion, Tony Serrano, the brother of Yanira Serrano, who was shot by deputies in 2014 during a mental health crisis, spoke. His 18-year-old sister’s death prompted the City Council to pass the Yanira Serrano Presente! Implementation Plan this spring to invest locally in mental health resources and improve community-police relations. Serrano said it’s just the start of the reform that’s needed to protect those in crisis.
“I go back seven years ago to that 9-1-1 call, and don't you think I wish there was another number to call, another option?” Serrano said. “But there was nothing.”
Some residents pushed back against the proposed changes, worried that reforming the Sheriff’s Office would weaken it and embolden local criminals. Others disagreed with an earlier City Council proposal to eliminate pretextual traffic stops, saying that not enforcing some laws could set a dangerous precedent.
“You don't call it defunding the police, but you take a backdoor to defunding the police,” said Maureen Fleming, a resident of the unincorporated area of San Mateo County.
Most of those who spoke agreed that improving the relationship between local police and residents is a priority, and said they hoped Capt. Saul Lopez, who leads Coastside deputies, or Sheriff Carlos Bolanos would come to future sessions to empower a more fruitful dialogue.
During the meeting, City Council members offered their own views on the topic and opened the floor for questions. City Council member Joaquin Jimenez shared his experience of being profiled by police, saying that before running for local office, he was pulled over twice a month on average, often to be questioned about weapons and drugs.
“Some people have never had a bad experience because of who you are and what you look like,” Jimenez said.
Turning to solutions, Deputy City Manager Matthew Chidester explained that the city will have to decide in September whether to negotiate a new contract with the Sheriff’s Office. Another option is for the city to rebuild its own police department, which was disbanded in 2011 to save money.
Mayor Robert Brownstone encouraged residents to take their ideas and advocacy to the polls in upcoming elections for the county Board of Supervisors and the 2022 Sheriff’s race. The city also plans to circulate a survey to gauge public opinion on law enforcement in the coming months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.