After an extensive public feedback process and thorough examination of key communities of interest, the Half Moon Bay City Council last week narrowly passed a newly redrawn map of city election districts. This one has fewer voter deferments than a map that was initially approved earlier this year.
The council voted 3-2 to move forward with a new five-district map after Cañada Cove residents spoke out against another map the city had selected that would have separated the neighborhood from Ocean Colony and attached it to the senior centers in downtown Half Moon Bay.
Mayor Debbie Ruddock and Councilmembers Debborah Penrose and Robert Brownstone all supported the new so-called 503b map, which has fewer voters deferred to the 2024 election and keeps Cañada Cove with Ocean Colony in the same district. Councilmembers Joaquin Jimenez and Harvey Rarback would have rather stayed with 504c, the map that was the top choice endorsed by the Redistricting Advisory Committee.
The state deadline to adopt new boundaries is April 17. Because the City Council needs a second reading, the ordinance will have to be introduced at the April 5 meeting.
Staff from the National Demographics Corporation, the city’s redistricting consultants, said that voter deferments and accelerations are an unfortunate side effect of redistricting. The two maps both defer hundreds of voters — meaning some will not vote in the next election as their districts won’t be up for election this year. But this issue wasn’t discussed and brought to the attention of the Redistricting Advisory Committee until much later in the process and after the City Council voted to move forward with the 504c map.
This did not sit well with many Cañada Cove residents and members of the Redistricting Advisory Committee. When the City Council initially approved the 504c map in January, some residents raised concerns that their input in the process was ignored. Last month, the council decided to hold off on introducing the draft ordinance and wanted to get more feedback on the two maps from impacted voters, specifically those in Cañada Cove and Alsace Lorraine.
While the two five-district maps are similar in many aspects, including the population deviation between districts and maximum Latino voting-age population, the 503b map has 298 fewer voters deferred. All 695 deferments appear to be in the Alsace Lorraine neighborhood, which was once the north end of District 4 but is now in District 3. The map also accelerates voting for 1,534 people into this year’s election sequence.
The redistricting committee said its primary focus was defining communities of interest or a population that has similar social or economic interests that should be included within a single district for effective and fair representation. Voter deferments and accelerations weren't part of the discussion.
“We quickly concluded, and were essentially unanimous on this, that when it comes to the majority of issues in front of the City Council, the Cañada Cove residents would have more interests in common with those in south Main Street than they would in Ocean Colony,” Committee Member Phil Marshall said. “Grouping those two blocks of seniors in one district and Ocean Colony in the other made sense for the city of Half Moon Bay.”
Councilmember Harvey Rarback defended the recommendation of the committee to endorse the 504c map. He echoed comments from NDC that voter deferrals and acceleration are a side effect of the redistricting process.
“There will be people who have their vote deferred by a couple of years as well as many who have their votes accelerated,” Rarback said. “That should not be a criteria for how we do the redistricting, that’s really a question of sequencing, not picking a map.”
Other council members and residents disagreed. Out of the 993 votes deferred to 2024 by map 504c, 451 were from Cañada Cove, which has a total population of 580. The city received 38 letters about redistricting since Jan. 18, and 23 comments spoke out against splitting Cañada Cove from Ocean Colony. Penrose said that simply defining a community of interest by age rather than neighborhoods didn’t seem appropriate.
“On all counts, I think 503b makes more sense,” Penrose said. “I’m sorry people are getting displaced. That’s part of the process, but let’s do as little harm as we can.”
