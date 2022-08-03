A proposal to create oversight and increase the transparency of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is gaining traction at a local and county level.
At its July 19 meeting, the Half Moon Bay City Council formally endorsed the efforts of Fixin’ San Mateo County, a nonpartisan nonprofit hoping to persuade the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors to install a civilian oversight committee and an inspector general with subpoena powers over the Sheriff’s Office.
The two-pronged approach would be used to address complaints, investigate issues and make policy recommendations. All five Half Moon Bay council members individually endorsed the proposal earlier, but it was only last month that the council officially signed off on it.
“With this installation of this oversight board, we, the general public, will gain transparency into this vital government organization, which we invest nearly $300 million annually into this office with no checks and balances,” Fixin’ Chair Jim Lawrence said. “But more importantly, it will begin to build community trust of those that we’ve given the right to enforce our laws.”
The group began its efforts in May 2021 and has received endorsements from U.S. Reps. Jackie Speier and Anna Eshoo. Lawrence noted that Supervisor Don Horsley had agreed to form a subcommittee to study the oversight proposal.
The death of Sandra Harmon, who was shot and killed in Half Moon Bay by Sheriff’s deputies in 2020, was referenced repeatedly during the City Council meeting. The city asked the state attorney general to review the San Mateo County District Attorney’s investigation into the shooting.
“The Harmon shooting is the perfect example (of the need for oversight),” Councilmember Robert Brownstone said. “We couldn’t even get a record from the Sheriff of whether or not a camera was turned on or off.”
As proposed, the board would have 11 members appointed by supervisors meeting monthly. The inspector general would likely be a professional with experience in criminal law who could investigate the use of force, deaths in custody and racial profiling trends. Fixin’ Executive Director Nancy Goodban said that having independent oversight would ensure more accountability from deputies and help address why, according to the Sheriff's office’s own data, minorities are more likely to be arrested than white people.
Half Moon Bay Mayor Debbie Ruddock said she was concerned with the recommendation that appointees should be advocates or have experience dealing with crime or police, which could lead to bias on the committee.
“I think to get buy-in and be effective and to avoid charges of politics, the board needs to not be made up of people with axes to grind, or have the perception that it’s made up of people with axes to grind,” she said.
Sheriff Carlos Bolanos said, while he was in favor of some form of advisory committee, noted civilian oversight had to meet legal requirements. In 2020, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors received pushback from a union representing the deputies for failing to negotiate before creating a review board.
Both the council and nonprofit are hoping to have a strong working relationship with Sheriff-elect Christina Corpus, who will replace Bolanos next year. Corpus ran her June Primary Election campaign on reform and transparency.
