After a lengthy discussion, the Half Moon Bay City Council last week decided it needed more input from residents who will be impacted by redrawn city maps based on the 2020 Census.
In January, the council held its first public hearing with the draft maps and voted to advance the 504c map that was endorsed by the city’s Redistricting Advisory Committee. At the first reading on Feb. 15, some council members and residents expressed concern with the map and stated that the public had been shortchanged on the process. The council eventually voted 4-1 to hold off on adopting the map and instead wait until March 15 to receive more input from voters.
A key concern from the council and residents who have followed the redistricting process since last year is that some voters who might otherwise be able to vote this year won’t be able to vote for the City Council until 2024. The reason traces back to the city’s transition to district elections in 2018.
That adopted map created four districts and an at-large elected mayor serving a four-year term. The election sequencing had Districts 2 and 3 voting in the November 2020 election while Districts 1, 4 and the mayor would go in November 2022. But because the city has now gone through another process, this one dictated by the once-in-a-decade census, the previous sequencing for November 2022 no longer applies. So, this year, Districts 1, 4, and 5 would be on the ballot.
The 504c map defers 993 voters from Cañada Cove, part of downtown and the Alsace Lorraine communities. Those neighborhoods were scheduled to vote in November but now won’t be able to until 2024. The map also accelerates other voters, meaning those who would have voted for council in 2024 instead will vote this year.
Some council members underscored that this issue was not highlighted enough for people to learn about before the map was adopted. Throughout the Redistricting Advisory Committee’s process, voter deferrals and accelerations were not discussed as a priority, something the council noted in their deliberation.
“The public hasn’t had enough opportunity to learn about that or discuss it,” Mayor Debbie Ruddock said. “That’s a failure of the process, not of the committee or our staff, to get that information to the public.”
Consultants from the National Demographics Corporation said that deferments are an unfortunate consequence of the redistricting process. In total, 2,334 people in the city would be accelerated, while 1,351 would be deferred. Other recommended maps do the same thing to different districts, although to a lesser extent. The other five-district alternative, 503b, defers 695 voters in Alsace Lorraine to the 2024 election.
Another concern voiced by residents is that the 504b map places Cañada Cove in District 3, separating it from Ocean Colony, and links it to the south end of Main Street via a thin strip on the west side of Highway 1. Most of the Cañada Cove residents who addressed the City Council last week were at odds with the committee's recommendation and did not want to be connected to downtown.
This was another issue highlighted by Ruddock and Councilmember Deborah Penrose. They believed the map lacked common sense and could leave the city vulnerable to litigation. The redistricting committee stated that Cañada Cove, which has a senior population, has more in common with the downtown community than neighboring Ocean Colony and would benefit from more unified representation. Committee member Claudia Marshall said the committee thought Cañada Cove voters would be disenfranchised given the larger population of Ocean Colony.
“Whatever Ocean Colony would vote for, it wouldn’t matter what Cañada Cove voted for because they would be overvoted,” Marshall said.
Consultant Shalice Tilton said the 504c map did adhere to the criteria of the state’s Fair Maps Act. The map’s criteria, in order of priority, is that to “the extent practicable” it must be geographically contiguous, not divide neighborhoods or identified communities of interest, have easily identifiable boundaries and not bypass one group of people to get to another group, Tilton said.
“In the opinion of our demographers, it meets all the criteria,” Councilmember Harvey Rarback said of the initially approved 504c maps. “It’s not gerrymandered and is contiguous and compact. They look funny, but it’s legal. In my opinion, it’s the most helpful map that will keep communities together.”
Ultimately, the council decided it should hear from the public on this important discussion, with particular focus on the deferred voters from Cañada Cove and Alsace Lorraine. City Clerk Jessica Blair said there will be a public hearing to introduce one of the two maps in March. That leaves time for the council’s last opportunity to have a second reading on April 5. The city must finish the redistricting process by April 17, or a state judge will draw the new boundaries.
