The Half Moon Bay City Council approved an ordinance that would set the city’s minimum wage to $15 by Jan. 1, 2021, outpacing the state’s planned increase by about two years. After hearing from several representatives from Rocket Farms who advocated for a delay, council members decided to wait to raise the minimum wage until next year. This is a change from the council’s December proposal to institute the changes by summer.
More than 80 people employed by Rocket Farms attended the Jan. 21 city council meeting. Earlier this month, Rocket Farms President and Chief Operating Officer Nick Bavaro sent a letter to all five council members stating his concerns about raising the minimum wage. Bavaro said he would rather follow the schedule outlined by the state under Senate Bill 3. The state’s legislation would raise the minimum wage to $15 by 2022 for employers with 25 employees or more and by 2023 for employers with 25 employees or fewer. Because the state’s minimum wage is higher than the federal minimum wage, which is $7.25 per hour, it prevails in California.
Rocket Farms is one of the city’s largest agriculture employers, but many of the employees are not local residents, according to Bavaro. He said the timing of the increase would be detrimental to his operation, as he has already budgeted for the fall of 2021.
Rocket Farms owner Charles Kosmont said the business was looking to open a local “Agricultural Excellence Institute” in partnership with the University of California, Davis. The plan was to create a program to build a modernized greenhouse, farm worker housing and a production facility. However, he said if the city passes its ordinance, it could compromise the plan and his business as a whole, because the extra costs could require Rocket Farms to relocate or close.
Some restaurant owners also spoke against raising the minimum wage because they feel they don’t have enough time to prepare.
Owner of It’s Italia restaurant Betsy del Fierro asked the council to postpone the decision on the ordinance until more research is done.
While council members acknowledged the concerns brought up by Rocket Farms employees, they also said they are aware of the need for living wages for families in Half Moon Bay.
“I do not think government should wait for timing that works for businesses,” Councilwoman Debbie Ruddock said. “…. We’re not doing this because we’re against the agriculture business. We’re aware it is very complex landscape in terms of public policy but we have to take care of people.”
In response to business owners’ concerns, the city council decided to move back the wage increase from summer 2020 to the start of 2021, but said they remain dedicated to addressing this aspect of affordability.
“I am unwilling to put a stop on this,” Councilwoman Deborah Penrose said. “…I do understand everyone here is trying to make it work. We all want to be here.”
After hearing the direction from council, Bavaro said he is not yet sure how this will affect the business.
“I need to do the math and figure out the total cost and what this is going to mean for us,” he said. “...after what we went through (at the council meeting), is this the right place for our operation? Does this community really want agriculture? I am just baffled.”
Meanwhile, advocates for the low-income workers say delaying the increase in minimum wage until next year continues to place a burden on families that are struggling to make ends meet.
“Latino families, farm workers and food servers are the backbone of our community, and they are the last ones to get raises,” said Belinda Arriaga, founder of the Half Moon Bay nonprofit Ayudando Latinos a Soñar. “One year is a long time for our families to continue to wait.”
The City Council will consider final adoption of the minimum wage ordinance at the Feb. 4 meeting.
Hi John,
With respect to renters paying property taxes you are 100% wrong. Landlords pay taxes, mortgage, insurance and repairs. These are somewhat fixed costs as many expenses do increase over time. Big increase in property taxes over past year with 2 school bonds being approved. Maybe you can pass on rent increase to tenant but more likely not. Your costs are what they are and the market is what it is. How the lines intersect determines profit or loss.
I don’t view people who decide to buy a home from renting as class warfare. In many cases it a lifestyle choice.
I see people buying homes because they want to be a permanent part of the community and make a contribution. Raising a family in one neighborhood while kids are in school or retiring are important.
Not everybody wants to own a home, sad for me, for a variety of reasons including can’t afford it. But there many others like relocating for work.
Many and don’t know stats aren’t going to make the investment of time in a place they may be only in short time. There are many consultants who come in here for short term projects then leave.
Are they as committed to here as me? Maybe but probably not. And that’s ok.
Renters don’t pay property taxes. They pay rent. For most of the time I’ve lived here, 35+ years, the rental income didn’t cover all the landlords costs giving the. Landlord a negative cash flow. Only over the past few years have rising rents reduced or maybe eliminated the negative. Landlords make money on long term appreciation. Some landlords will do better than others based on when they bought and how much they owe.
I’m not saying renters don’t contribute to our community but I do feel property owners have a more vested interest in our success. They are less transient than renters.
As to the newly enacted relocation expense as part of the rent control bill just passed AB1482 does apply to all properties when lease expires and tenant doesn’t want to say.
I have to say that I don’t feel our City Council supports businesses, they view them as people they can squeeze to pay for their pet projects.
"I have to say that I don’t feel our City Council supports businesses, they view them as people they can squeeze to pay for their pet projects."
Agreed.
"Renters don’t pay property taxes."
Wrong. Consumers pay all taxes. Business collect them. Why do you debate this fundamental fact of economics? -- https://medium.com/@webhikerllc/how-the-poor-even-renters-get-screwed-by-property-taxes-5bf31832dfd4
Do you believe China pays for tariffs? Or that developers absorb all fees?
When you say things like, "I’m not saying renters don’t contribute to our community but I do feel property owners have a more vested interest in our success." you are making a Class vs Class argument. You are saying one class of people, those who own property, is more committed to their community than, than people who don't own property. Your argument pits people against people as does this argument:
"I have to say that I don’t feel landlords support young families or seniors. They view them as people they can squeeze to pay for their toys."
Some around these parts have posted Class envy nonsense like the above. I know plenty of landlords. Worked for lots in my old career. Some were greedy. Some were idealistic. Most were like you and me. Just trying to get by. I get that.
None of them was superior in anyway to the men who worked for me, the friends I grew up with, nor their father or mothers.
Let me ask you something Steve. Who has more skin in our game? A guy who owns a trailer home vs a guy who owns a condo? Who has more skin in the game? A gal who owns a small house or a gal who owns a six bedroom six bath with attached three car garage? Who has more skin in the game? A family that owns a small castle or a family that owns lots of castles? Who has more skin in the game? A new family or an old guard family? Who has more skin in the game? A man and woman with children or a senior with no family retired in the OC?
Do you see how that works Steve?
America is full of people who claim they have more skin in the game than them. The coal miner who has black lung might very well argue he has more skin in the game than the investors. The cop who might not see the end of their next shift might argue they have more skin in the game than the people who produce the wealth that pays them. The humans that break their backs doing honest labor that benefit us all probably would make a strong case about whose skin is more vital to the game. The orderlies who break their backs helping sick people at hospitals probally think they have a lot of skin in the game vs the doctor who spends 5 minutes a day with each patient. The folks breaking their backs building the properties you score a commission off of might question whose skin was more critical to the building of those properties.
We are all invested equally in the success of our communities. Start from that point of view.
Make it clear to renters that they ultimately pay all taxes. Maybe they'll be more sympathetic to the same plight proprieties owners find themselves in. Do what Rocket Farms did when they were faced with being zapped with minimum wage laws. They didn't claim they had more skin in the game than anybody else. What they did was bring 80 workers who made it clear that THEY had skin in the game and that the CC was threatening THEIR game. It worked.
Or just go with the notion them some of us are more committed to our community and nation based on easily detected characteristics like property ownership as in your case, or familial heritage as is the case of others, or politics, or faith, or sexuality, or whatever us vs them humans are capable of concocting.
Let see how far that kind of us vs them gets America.
What’s with the class warfare? Property owners against tenants. Businesses against employees. The fact is the property owners here are the real backbone of the Community. They are the ones with long term commitment and investment in our towns. These are the people who support the schools, hire people, pay business fees. Renters don’t pay most of these.
It seems so easy to tell companies to pay their people more without understanding their cost structure. Sometimes you can raise prices and sometimes you can’t. And, of course, wages aren’t the only expense. Don’t forget every property owner was just hit with 2 school bonds. And on top of that all landlords now have to pay tenants a relocation fee equal to a 8% additional expense.
Businesses aren’t created to pay salaries to strangers. They are there to make a profit and if they don’t succeed, they close. That may sound cold but that’s the basic fact.
Here’s a solution. Raise the minimum wage and let the businesses deduct the incremental costs from fees they pay the City. This way everyone wins!
"These are the people who support the schools, hire people, pay business fees. Renters don’t pay most of these."
Are you sure about that Steve? The part about renters? Renters pay the property taxes on the property they rent. Right? And renters most certainly have started businesses, hired employees, and participated in this community on every single level. I am one of them.
But hey, no classicism, right?
I have a better plan. Our success is ruining the place. We have too many jobs in California. Lets just tax them until enough go away.
"Don’t forget every property owner was just hit with 2 school bonds."
Steve. Surely you know that renters were hit too. Surely you know that rental property is just like any other business. Taxes are collected by business. consumers pay the taxes. This is Economics 101.
"And on top of that all landlords now have to pay tenants a relocation fee equal to a 8% additional expense."
No they don't have to. They only pay that when they evict a somebody so as to get more rent.
Come on Steve. You usually put out a better argument. What’s with the class warfare? People who rent are every bit as valuable as people who own.
Hooray to city council members for again fighting for the people of Hmb!!! Supporting the most vulnerable amongst us is critical. This is not hand outs , it’s fair pay for hard work. Latinos in our community represent 40 percent of the population and are the engine of our economy. Thanks to our city council members for fighting for justice!
"Latinos ... are the engine of our economy.".
The Giusti's, Reppeto's, Pastorino's, Bank of America, Lea's, Steve Hyman, Keet Nerhan and many, many others, including myself might disagree with that!
I bet most of those people disagree with your racist notion that Latino Families are a drag on business.
"Latinos in our community represent 40 percent of the population and are the engine of our economy."
No. Most of us work on the other side of the hill. And Latinos are no different than Anglo's, Negros, Persians, Arabs, or anybody else. We all struggle. We all contribute. I suspect you will fin that many Latino Business owners are against the minimum wage.
This is not an ethno issue. This is not a class issue.
We are doing this to ourselves.
Rocket Farms asserts that the $15 minimum wage would be "detrimental" to their business. What is missing in this story is to what extent will Rocket and other local businesses be damaged. Just how much do they pay their workers now? Do they limit their hours so as to avoid paying benefits? Do they support or exploit their workers?
This and other actions make me wonder if our City Council either doesn't understand how businesses work or they don't care.
First there's the proposal to restrict the type of stores in downtown to what appeals to our City. Waiting for a tenant to show up with an empty space can be ruinous to a landlord.
Then they tinkered with the tenant landlord relationship and types of leases.
Now our City wants to set wages on what businesses pay their staff. If they can't make a profit, they'll either raise wages and cut staff or leave.
Bay City Nursery just closed its doors and I guess the City wants Rocket Farms to leave too.
This seems like an idea to me that will backfire as a few will get raises while many more will get a pink slip.
Unbelievable! Someone else in Half Moon Bay who actually understands how business works!
I bet he knows that Latino Families are not any more a drag on Employers than Anglo, or Asian, or any other kind of family.
Two points. First, the purpose of a business is to make money; not to take the burden off employees struggling to make a living in a very expensive community.
Second, “Latino families, farm workers and food servers are the backbone of our community." Nonsense! The backbone of the coast's economy are the entrepreneurs who make it happen. The farmers, fishermen, restaurateurs, real estate agents, shop owners, etc. Far from being the backbone of the community Latino families, farm workers and food servers are an overhead drag on the their employers. Political activists like Belinda Arriaga serve only to destroy the coast side's economy.
"Latino families, farm workers and food servers are an overhead drag on the their employers."
Then why do their employers employ them? Are employers stupid? For example the owners of our McDonalds. Are they stupid? I notice that most of their employees are Latino. The weekday morning crew is fabulous in my opinion but in yours, they are a drag on employers. So why do the owners of McDonalds purposefully employ Latinos?
How about the owners of Phils tire and auto. Are they stupid? They have employees. Can't imagine that they would hire employees unless they were profiting from the work they do.
Have you seen the new Pasta Moon? Can you imagine the monthly payment? Do you think the owners could make that payment with out employees who are willing to work for a wage that allows the owners to make a profit and pay the rent too. How stupid is that?
Your attack on Ms Arriaga is juvenile. She has the courage it takes to use her name. You..kiosk...are a coward compared to Ms Arriaga. Your post might be the most stupid thing ever posted on the Review.
"Latino families, farm workers and food servers are an overhead drag on the their employers."
Oh, there it is. The very existence of Latino families on the Coastside is an overhead drag on Coastside employers, according to kiosk. Pathetic.
"Political activists like Belinda Arriaga serve only to destroy the coast side's economy."
Name one thing about our economy that Ms Arriaga has destroyed. Just one. What isn't being done here that used to be? Whaling? Oil drilling? Home building? Which one kiosk?
The State, with all of their resources, set a schedule for the increase in the minimum wage.
Our Council, without the benefit of thorough research and adequate time for consideration, has concluded that the State's schedule was flawed.
As you, the reader, reflect on this decision...which group was likely to yield the best/smartest plan?
McVicker said, "Our Council, without the benefit of thorough research..."
You take that back Scott McVicker! The finest statisticians in all the land, (not 538.com but our very own Chamber of Commerce), performed a highly authoritative study on the impact of raising the minimum wage :-
https://www.scribd.com/document/443962684/2019-Minimum-Wage-Survey
[wink][wink][innocent][innocent][lol][lol]
Now that reason has failed to persuade, it would be helpful if the business community would share their plans going forward. Has Council's demand for higher wages placed your business plan in jeopardy? Are you thinking of reducing staff? Have you concluded that relocation is a better option?
