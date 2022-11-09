Last week the Half Moon Bay City Council held a study session to discuss whether to allow off-leash dogs at Poplar Beach. The topic was brought up to address concerns over conflicts between horses and off-leash dogs.
Months ago, Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez said he and his horse were attacked by an off-leash dog on the beach, and he advocated for starting this conversation at the council level.
“It’s not an easy thing,” Jimenez said. “I’m a dog person and I’m a horse rider. Sometimes they just don’t combine.”
After a long discussion, the City Council directed staff to start public outreach on two separate pilots. The first would prohibit all dogs, leashed or not, from Half Moon Bay State Beach south to Poplar Beach. Meanwhile, an off-leash zone would be established somewhere south of the Poplar Beach access point.
Another option floated was to allow dogs to run off-leash during certain times of the day.
In developing any pilot, the city will have to determine what makes a successful program, as well as conduct public outreach. It’s not yet clear how any such rules would be enforced.
Staff says that over the past few years the city has received informal requests to consider allowing dogs off-leash on Poplar Beach, and from equestrian enthusiasts to designate a specific area for off-leash dogs in hopes of limiting dog and horse interactions.
Interim Deputy City Manager John Doughty said Poplar Beach is one of the few beaches in the state that allows both horses and dogs. For years, it’s been used by Sea Horse Ranch under a license agreement and by other horse enthusiasts. Half Moon Bay State Beach just to the north does not allow dogs or horses on the sand. However, it’s well known that people let dogs roam free at Poplar Beach all the time.
“Some of the folks who travel and go on the beach on horseback are not folks who spend a lot of time on horseback,” Doughty said. “We want them to have the greatest experience possible when they come to Half Moon Bay. So there are concerns and issues.”
According to the city’s municipal code, dogs have to be leashed and horses saddled in any public space or right of way. This doesn’t apply to off-leash dog areas like the one at Smith Field. The city has discretion on how it enforces its ordinance, but, as City Manager Matthew Chidester noted, Poplar Beach is difficult to enforce because of its topography and access. It can take awhile for San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies to get down to the beach.
“We’re not trying to punish people,” he said. “We’re trying to create a situation where the different types of users of the beach can use it how they want to, but do it in a safe way.”
Willa Chapman, executive director of Sea Horse Ranch, said her staff is often berated when members of the crew ask people to leash their dogs near horses. She said as the pandemic wanes, the number of dogs on Poplar Beach has increased dramatically, and she’s in favor of designating specific areas to separate horses and dogs.
“We’ve never asked nor expect exclusive use of the beach,” she said. “That’s
not the purpose. The purpose is to make it safe for everyone. I’m a believer in multiuse, but with that comes compromise on everyone’s part.”
