Nearly every city that relies heavily on taxes generated from hotels is now grappling with how to make up for severe financial losses due to a stalled tourism industry. Half Moon Bay is no exception.
With staff projecting a multimillion-dollar loss ending this fiscal year, the city is considering ways to mitigate the shortfalls from its most volatile and lucrative revenue source. The largest dip in revenue is from the city’s transient occupancy tax. Yet some hotels — hit hard by stay-at-home orders and fear of COVID-19 — are reportedly requesting deferrals on payments.
Some cities are opting to defer hotel tax collection payments until the summer and fall. Earlier this month, the Pismo Beach City Council unanimously voted to extend the deadline local hotels have to pay their transient occupancy taxes. Half Moon Bay has not, so far, elected to defer payments from hotels or short-term rentals.
“We’ve said, get it to us on time. In the past we’ve worked with local hotels that had a mishap and are willing to work with hotels on an individual basis,” Administrative Services Director Lisa Lopez said. A few hotels have asked the city if the tax collection could be waived, Lopez said. She said legally the city couldn’t allow that.
“TOT is a pass-through tax. It is not allowed to be used other than paying it to the city. We can’t waive it,” she said. “If a payment was delinquent it would not break the bank, but at the year’s end it would cause the revenue to go down.”
Half Moon Bay has one of the highest TOT rates in the county at 12 percent. It’s a tax charged to hotel visitors and passed on to the city as a revenue source.
“So, in theory, there is no good reason it should be paid late,” Lopez said. “Sometimes however, if a hotel has something unexpected happen and they dip into those revenues, they could use the money even though they are not supposed to.”
She said at least two hotels have approached the city asking for a deferral of payment.
There is no indication from the Half Moon Bay City Council that there will be a vote to allow a deferral of payments.
Another option on the table is to put a measure on the ballot in November to raise the TOT rate in the city.
An increase in TOT would theoretically generate more revenue and it would not be paid by residents. Tourism industry advocates, however, suggest that an increase in the local
tax could drive guests and corporate meeting planners to other locations, thereby ultimately driving down total revenue.
“We have not made any decision one way or the other. We’re still exploring all options,” Lopez said.
She said she’s aware of some cities that are in the process of exploring a measure for the 2020 election. Mayor Adam Eisen, who works in the hospitality industry himself, has also mentioned the possibility of an increased TOT at previous City Council meetings.
“We will make our final budget presentation (for fiscal year 2020-21) in June. Till then, we’re still feeling it out,” Lopez said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Dear Supervisors,
The City of Half Moon Bay is unable to repay its $6M New Library loan.
Half Moon Bay has an extreme financial crisis, facing having to furlough or fire more than thirty percent of its staff, and is unable to make its $600,000 annual New Library loan principal payment, the first installment of which began fiscal year 2019-20.
Half Moon Bay largely has a single source of local revenue, the transient occupancy tax on the Ritz Carlton Hotel, which has wholly and instantly disappeared due to the COVID crisis.
It is now unlikely Half Moon Bay will be able to make that annual $600,000 payment in any of the next four years, and it will probably never be able to make that annual payment again.
Please immediately agendize and pass a resolution to permanently forgive the Half Moon Bay New Library loan $6M principal and any related remaining costs and give Half Moon Bay a fighting chance to survive.
Thanks, Dan Stegink
Don Horsley arranged for that loan behind closed doors. Here is his email address: -- dhorsley@smcgov.org
Maybe a delay in payments? Maybe stretch the terms to thirty years?
For some reason, the Review fails to make clear that our city already had a structural deficit prior to Covid-19. That deficit was the reason the city spent $30,000 on a study , in December 0f 2019 meant to gin up support for an increase to the TOT.
Over two decades of mismanagement left us in horrible fiscal shape. The redundant Emergency Operations Center. The money spent designing a new Main Street Bridge. The Fiber Optic cable that is hooked up to nothing. The legal battle against our neighbors to the North. The 200 grand giveaway to Magda Gonzalez so she could spend time with her family. The half million wasted on the property on the South side of Bev Cunha Country Road. The million wasted on the empty house. The fifty grand thrown away for a plaque. The millions upon millions wasted per the choice to use Build America Bonds @ 8% with interest only payments for a decade instead of Judgment Obligation Bonds @ 4% to pay a judgment obligation. The hundreds of thousand spent on two failed tax measures and the cannabis ballot. The near criminal negligence of what once was the Seymour Ditch but is now the Seymour Gorge. The 50% increase in city employees over a four year span. The extravagant amounts spent on the library. The inexplicable purchase of the POST property.
Ruddock to Patridge to Muller to Alifano and back to Ruddock. We voted for all of them. We held none of ours to account. We blame theirs for the mess.
Now this.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.