Nearly every city that relies heavily on taxes generated from hotels is now grappling with how to make up for severe financial losses due to a stalled tourism industry. Half Moon Bay is no exception.
With staff projecting a multi-million-dollar loss ending this fiscal year, the city is considering ways to mitigate the shortfalls from its most volatile and lucrative revenue source. The largest dip in revenue is from the city’s transient occupancy tax. Yet some hotels — hit hard by stay-at-home orders and fear of COVID-19 — are reportedly requesting deferrals on payments.
Some cities are opting to defer hotel tax collection payments until the summer and fall. Earlier this month, the Pismo Beach City Council unanimously voted to extend the deadline local hotels have to pay their transient occupancy taxes. Half Moon Bay has not, so far, elected to defer payments from hotels or short-term rentals.
“We’ve said get it to us on time. In the past we’ve worked with local hotels that had a mishap and are willing to work with hotels on an individual basis,” Administrative Services Director Lisa Lopez said. A few hotels have asked the city if the tax collection could be waived, Lopez said. She said legally the city couldn’t allow that.
“TOT is a pass-through tax. It is not allowed to be used other than paying it to the city. We can’t waive it,” she said. “If a payment was delinquent it would not break the bank, but at the year’s end it would cause the revenue to go down.”
Half Moon Bay has one of the highest TOT rates in the county at 12 percent. It’s a tax charged to hotel visitors and passed on to the city as a revenue source.
“So, in theory, there is no good reason it should be paid late,” Lopez said. “Sometimes however, if a hotel has something unexpected happen and they dip into those revenues, they could use the money even though they are not supposed to.”
She said at least two hotels have approached the city asking for a deferral of payment.
There is no indication from the Half Moon Bay City Council there will be a vote to allow a deferral of payments.
Another option on the table is to put a measure on the ballot in November to raise the TOT rate in the city. An increase in TOT would theoretically generate more revenue and it would not be paid by residents. Tourism industry advocates, however, suggest that an increase in the local tax could drive guests and corporate meeting planners to other locations, thereby ultimately driving down total revenue.
“We have not made any decision one way or the other. We’re still exploring all options,” Lopez said.
She said she’s aware of some cities that are in the process of exploring a measure for the 2020 election. Mayor Adam Eisen, who works in the hospitality industry himself, has also mentioned the possibility of an increased TOT at previous City Council meetings.
“We will make our final budget presentation (for fiscal year 2020-21) in June. Till then we’re still feeling it out,” Lopez said.
Somehow I get the feeling that we are witnessing the beginning of the end of the fantasy called Half Moon Bay! I hope that I'm wrong!
What I find so disappointing about this is the lack of sympathy from our City towards the extreme financial pain it’s residents are experiencing. All they seem to care about that we aren’t paying them enough in taxes so they can keep spending and paying their inflated salaries.
Newsom was asked if he would delay the property tax payments due in April like the Feds did with income taxes but he said he needs the money from us. HMB is the same.
Interesting that some in the city government are quick to tell commercial businesses to hold of collecting rent (or else) but when it comes to collecting what they are entitled to they are not nearly so forgiving.
I hope the City has a sharp meat cleaver that they can use on their inflated budget. I think travel is going to be down for the next few months until people feel safe. That means the hotel tax revenues will be down too.
It seems the only thing bureaucrats know is too raise taxes as oppossed to cut spending. Raising the TOT tax won't make up for the shortfall but will certainly reduce reservations and therefore revenue for the hotels and staff.
To me the solution is sell useless assets like Kelly Ave, don't buy the $3 million dollar parking lot, cut wages and reduce staff.
You're going to have less money both this and next fiscal year so learn to do what ordinary people do when faced with reduction in income.
