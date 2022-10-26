▸ Government body: Half Moon Bay City Council
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Oct. 18
▸ Members present: Debbie Ruddock, Deborah Penrose, Joaquin Jimenez, Harvey Rarback, Robert Brownstone
▸ Staff present: Jessica Blair, Matthew Chidester, Catherine Engberg, John Doughty, Julissa Acosta, Lisa Lopez Rossi
▸ Public comment: In an unusual move during public comment, Councilwoman Penrose, who said she was speaking as a member of the public, complained about Half Moon Bay resident and District 4 candidate Bill Balson. She denounced what she said were his “lies and slanderous personal attacks” on Mayor Ruddock, who is running against him in the November election. Penrose noted that criticism has its place in the city, but claimed Balson was spreading misinformation.
▸ Sewer payments: City Manager Matthew Chidester sought to clarify allegations that the city had mismanaged sewer funds to pay for its corporation yard. He said the city did transfer $10 million from the sewer capital fund to the General Fund in March 2020. However, that was because staff, using a new accounting system, mistakenly moved a $2.2 million sum five separate times between the accounts. The mistake was identified a few days later and corrected by transferring four charges back to the sewer fund, he said. The remaining $2 million in the General Fund was for annual sewer operations and administrative fees. There was no connection between that transfer and the loan the city took out to buy its corporation yard on Stone Pine Road, Chidester said.
Frenchmans Creek Park: The city will host a neighborhood pop-up event for proposed upgrades to Frenchmans Creek Park. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 5 at the park.
▸ Donated art: The council accepted donated art from two deceased local artists. One was from Ken Paul Lozada, whose “Innocence” and “Artemis Toe” wooden sculptures will be placed in the Half Moon Bay Library garden. The council authorized Public Works to develop a plan for permanent installation. Paul Lozada died in 2021, but a group of local artists collaborated to preserve and promote his art. The other art was the “The Spirit of Life Bell” sculpture created by Silvio Modena Jr., a Half Moon Bay resident. The sculpture will be in the City Hall parking lot through Dec. 31. Staff is planning to install the bell elsewhere in a parking lot for a more permanent spot. To honor Modena’s service in the Navy, there will be a space or sign near the sculpture highlighting “Service to Country and Community,” according to staff.
▸ Quote of the day: “Not everybody’s going to agree with the policies or the way we use our funds, but they’re done appropriately and within the law,” said Chidester, emphasizing how the city finances work while clarifying that funds were mistakenly transferred from the sewer fund to the city’s General Fund.
