The Half Moon Bay City Council has chosen seven residents who will determine how to redistrict the city for council elections when 2020 Census data becomes public later this year.
Council members last week examined applications for the Redistricting Advisory Committee with names and other personal information redacted. After the three-week recruiting period in May, the city received 14 applications. Two were disqualified because the residents lived outside city limits and another withdrew due to time constraints, which left 11.
After each council member listed their top seven candidates, City Clerk Jessica Blair tallied the votes. The new committee’s seven members include Michael Settles, Claudia Marshall, Marin Holt, Paul Gater, Steve Maller, Phil Marshall and Hal Bogner.
The city opted to form the committee in April at the recommendation of the National Demographics Corp. This group will be responsible for soliciting public input and presenting redrawn district election maps of the city. Under state law, the city’s districts must be redrawn every 10 years, after the U.S. Census, to ensure equal population and representation.
This new system differs from the way the city’s election map was drawn in 2018 when the City Council determined the map itself when transitioning from at-large to by-district elections to comply with the Fair Maps Act. Redistricting is listed as one of the city’s top five priorities for the upcoming 2021-2022 fiscal year.
By approving the new committee, the council also set the group’s tentative calendar for the upcoming year. States are expecting the 2020 Census redistricting data in August. The committee will have its first meeting on July 15. After numerous public hearings and workshops, it will have between three to five drafts of maps by Nov. 8. The city expects to adopt the final revised map on March 15, 2022. The meetings will be done over Zoom until the end of September.
“We will do robust public outreach to make sure we are reaching as many residents as we can, and hope to have a high level of involvement throughout the process,” Blair said.
For more information on the committee and its process, visit half-moon-bay.ca.us/787/Redistricting-Advisory-Committee.
