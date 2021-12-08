The city of Half Moon Bay last week announced a partnership with a local nonprofit that will run a four-month pilot to replace armed San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies with mental health specialists for certain types of nonviolent emergencies.
The city will work with El Centro de Libertad, a nonprofit that runs a drug and alcohol addiction rehab center in Redwood City but has had a Half Moon Bay branch since 1999. Though the new Crisis Assistance Response and Evaluation Services, or CARES, program will only cover Half Moon Bay initially, the consensus of the subcommittee is that the city should look for more funds to eventually expand to Moonridge or other areas of the Midcoast.
The City Council will examine a contract in January. It plans to sign El Centro to a four-month, 40-hour-a-week deal. The city will pay $75,000 from its General Fund, money that it set aside earlier this year specifically for mental health services as part of the Yanira Serrano Presente Program.
“This is something we’ve been needing in our community,” said Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez.
The move overlaps with San Mateo County’s two-year Community Wellness and Crisis Response Pilot Project, which officially launched on Monday. That one initiated a contract with StarVista to pair mental health clinicians with municipal police departments from Daly City, South San Francisco, San Mateo and Redwood City. Like the county’s initiative, the city hopes this new program will provide an alternative to jail and hospitals for nonviolent incidents and individuals with a mental behavioral health crisis.
Deputy City Manager Matthew Chidester noted the county’s approach is a co-responder model, which involves both a law enforcement officer and mental health specialist being dispatched to emergencies together or having clinicians being called in for backup by officers. The city is modeling this operation with El Centro as a community-responder model, similar to the CAHOOTS program in Eugene, Ore. City officials met with CAHOOTS leaders in July. It involves a nonarmed response to certain types of 911 calls.
The CARES program will consist of a mental health professional and an EMT who will be dispatched directly from the San Mateo County Office of Public Safety Communications. El Centro Executive Director Jeff Essex said the dispatcher will screen for three critical pieces to warrant a CARES unit: a nonviolent and nonmedical emergency and a willing participant.
The CARES team is focused on deescalation and will determine if an individual is stable enough to remain where they are or requires additional help. Essex highlighted the need for ongoing collaboration between San Mateo County, Abundant Grace, Coastside Hope and Ayudando Latinos a Soñar.
“We’re not law enforcement and we’re going to make that clear,” Essex said. “We’re not there to take them away, and we want to make sure that person receiving our services understands that they called 911 reaching out for help, not punishment, and that’s going to be our job.”
The city is looking for grants from the county and state that could keep the program going and expand its hours to 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Staff is eyeing opportunities from the California Department of Social Services, which has a new grant program established through Assembly Bill 118 and co-authored by Sen. Josh Becker, whose district includes the Coastside. It gives grantees a minimum of $250,000 per year to fund community-based alternatives to law enforcement by January 2023.
“We intend to make sure this program meets the needs of that legislation so that we can get that funding and keep this program moving forward in the years to come,” Chidester said.
