A state law designed to reduce methane emissions is set to make changes on the Coastside, specifically targeting organic waste collection and food recovery.
Senate Bill 1383, known as the Mandatory Organic Waste Disposal Reduction bill, was signed in 2016, but the legislation text wasn’t published by the Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery, also called CalRecycle, until November 2020. It requires jurisdictions to collect and accurately sort organic waste, including food scraps, for all residents and businesses.
Advocates see the legislation as an effort to curb climate change. It’s intended to reduce methane emissions that occur from the breakdown of organic waste, which includes products like food, paper and lumber. Organic waste fills about two-thirds of California’s landfills, roughly 27 million tons per year, according to CalRecycle. The law aims for a 75 percent reduction of organic waste from 2014 levels by 2025, about 20 million tons annually statewide. It also plans to increase food recovery by 20 percent by 2025.
“It’s probably the most significant piece of legislation passed in the solid waste world in the last few decades,” Half Moon Bay Public Works Program Manager Jennifer Chong said to the City Council last week. “There are a lot of pieces to it that will impact Half Moon Bay.”
The city will introduce the ordinance and host a public hearing on Dec. 7. The law and Half Moon Bay’s ordinance will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, when the state can begin enforcement. But local businesses will have until Jan. 1, 2024, to become compliant.
The city acknowledged that the increase in services will likely cause an increase in customer rates. Chong noted the city will look to amend its contract with Republic Services for the recording and auditing requirements.
“This is no different than the federal or state government imposing new requirements for sewers, where the sewer-rate payers would be the ones responsible, assuming those costs associated with that,” said the city’s Public Works Director John Doughty. “It’s spread out so the cost is fairer among the entirety of the group.”
To meet its food waste goals, the law required cities to have food recovery programs for grocery stores and large restaurants. Implementation of this program is split into two tiers, with Tier 1 generators having to comply by 2022, while Tier 2 generators have until 2024. Tier 1 generators include supermarkets, large grocery stores and wholesale food vendors. Half Moon Bay’s only businesses in this category are Safeway and New Leaf Community Market. Tier 2 generators include large restaurants, hotels, health facilities and local education agencies.
The city is signing a memorandum of understanding with the San Mateo County Office of Sustainability to coordinate the food recovery program. The idea among officials is that a countywide initiative beginning next year would be more effective than 20 independent programs. While the county is organizing the program, it is local organizations like Samaritan House, Second Harvest Food Bank and the Pacifica Resource Center that are collecting the leftover food from businesses, said Jack Johnson, a sustainability analyst with San Mateo County.
“The more we can partner and leverage all of our resources, the better off we’ll be,” City Councilwoman Debbie Ruddock said. “I encourage the county to continue to exercise leadership here.”
Some aspects of the law are already incorporated into the city’s contract with Republic Services.
Because the city’s 2017 contract includes organic waste collection, this part of the bill is not expected to significantly change customer rates. However, the city will require a universal color scheme for outdoor and indoor waste containers for businesses. The containers will have to be either gray or black for trash, green for organic waste, and blue for recyclables. Commercial businesses don’t have to decommission indoor containers until 2036 or they run the course of their useful life, whichever comes first.
The city is also compliant with the capacity planning aspect of the bill, which requires cities to divert organic material to a fully permitted organic waste processing facility. Chong noted that Republic Services is already contracted to do so as part of its franchise agreement that extends to 2028.
“We’re fortunate here that this is something we don’t really need to worry about, but that’s not to say it’s not a significant part of the legislation,” Chong said. “There’s been a lot of planning and anticipation about some of these needs.”
In addition to extensive record-keeping and outreach mandates, one of the more significant changes is that the city must buy an annual quantity of recycled paper and recovered organic waste products based on its population. CalRecycle estimated Half Moon Bay’s estimated target for 2022 is 985 tons. It’s anticipated the city will meet this requirement either through mulch, 1,428 cubic yards of compost or a combination of both. While the language of the bill allows cities to meet this requirement with renewable resources like electricity from biomass conversion and renewable gas, Chong noted data from CalRecycle indicates there isn't a surplus available for a city of Half Moon Bay’s size to make a significant difference.
“Our hope for this one is to do some type of countywide approach in order to avoid creating an artificially inflated market where everyone is going after the same materials or fighting for limited land to spread the material,” Chong said. “This is a significant amount, and that’s just for Half Moon Bay.”
Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez spoke of the importance of a local food recovery program and educating students about the efforts taking place.
“We need to bring this to the school district, especially to our high school and upper grades,” Jimenez said. “But I think our lower grades would like to understand the benefit of having a program like this in our community.”
