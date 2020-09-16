The city of Half Moon Bay will ask the state attorney general to review the San Mateo County District Attorney’s investigation into a fatal shooting by local law enforcement in May.
The decision followed District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe’s explanation of his findings at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting. Some residents and council members expressed concern at the meeting over the district attorney’s investigation into the death of Sandra Harmon.
Among the questions that lingered were whether a San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputy fired first and whether Harmon's hands were over her head when she was shot.
“Just because someone says it’s true doesn’t mean it is true,” said county resident Michael Stogner during public comment. “I know we want to trust law enforcement…. but there is a time and this is the time. This doesn’t pass.”
“He or his team will absolutely get to these answers,” Stogner said of the attorney general.
Councilmember Deborah Penrose supported the elevation of Harmon’s case to the attorney general as a way to mitigate suspicion in the community.
“The problem is not the information we received from you tonight,” Penrose said to Wagstaffe. “The problem, as I see it, is the perception that there may be something going on other than what you said…. This perception is very disabling in this community.”
Mayor Adam Eisen countered that he wanted to elevate the case to state authorities because consequential questions about the case remain.
The city attorney and city manager will work with members of the newly formed public safety subcommittee to draft a letter to Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s office asking him to review the district attorney’s investigation. That investigation found that deputies acted reasonably when they shot Harmon at least eight times, including in the back and side of her body. Harmon was armed and had reportedly warned a bystander of a coming race war.
The city’s letter will ask for a general review of the district attorney’s process of investigation, but councilmember Debbie Ruddock, who is part of the public safety subcommittee, said she wants the letter to be written in a way that does not preclude the possibility of a new investigation by the attorney general.
On the evening of May 5, sheriff deputies David Dominguez and John Baba encountered Harmon at a parking lot in downtown Half Moon Bay. Dominguez fired 11 rounds and Baba fired three more at Harmon. They told investigators the shots were necessary to defend themselves.. Three of the eight shots that hit Harmon were fatal, according to the autopsy report.
The autopsy report also found high levels of methamphetamine in Harmon’s system. Wagstaffe highlighted that fact, stating in his report how “sad it is that Ms. Harmon combined serious mental illness with a potentially lethal dose of drugs and alcohol and the possession of a loaded shotgun to create a situation ultimately leading to her death.”
Wagstaffe’s appearance before the City Council came a week after his office concluded a separate use of force in another officer-involved shooting was also justified. The district attorney concluded the use of force by a San Mateo police officer on Sept. 28, 2019, which left one of the robbery suspect paralyzed, did not constitute a crime. He could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the police officer committed a crime, Wagstaffe said, but still he expressed concern about the officer’s decision to fire at a fleeing vehicle.
In the Harmon case, however, Wagstaffe didn’t have that same doubt.
Citing the trajectory of the deputies’ bullets from forensic evidence, Wagstaffe believed the deputies shot Harmon in a moment when she appeared to be hunched over, reaching for her gun. His team’s assessment of the timing in between the deputies’ shots gave him additional reason to believe that there was no time to deescalate the situation.
There were three volleys of shots fired, Wagstaffe explained. And while he was fairly confident about the course of events on the second and third volleys, the first remains a mystery. The footage from deputy Dominguez’s body camera, which was turned off in what was reportedly a moment of oversight, could have helped answer the question of who fired first.
“We just don’t know,” he said.
Wagstaffe joined others in saying how much more difficult the investigation was without the footage from Dominguez’s body camera.
When the district attorney released his report on Aug. 28, a freeze on an internal sheriff’s investigation into Dominguez’s failure to activate his body camera was lifted. Sheriff’s Office policy requires deputies to activate their body cameras for the duration of any call. Wagstaffe said any disciplinary action against the deputy for a policy violation would be entirely up to the Sheriff’s Office.
Mr Wagstaff offered a guess as to how Sandra Harmon received three fatal shots in her back. His theory, (there is no investigative science behind it), is that when she reached for her shotgun, she was shot in the back by two officers who were in front of her. Per the video, it does not add up :-- https://youtu.be/lsk2oORWVH0
Here is a link to the Autopsy, pay particular attention to the description of shots one and two which are found starting on page twelve of the linkd document:-- https://www.scribd.com/document/474434103/Sandra-Harmon-Autopsy
The text below is from page 2 of the DA's Report:
"Still fearing for his life, Deputy Dominguez fired what he believed were four to six rounds at Harmon as she pointed the shotgun in his direction. He observed Harmon's body was flinching, and that her shoulders shrugged, and she then dropped the shotgun onto the pavement. These movements led Deputy Dominguez to believe that one or more rounds may have struck Harmon, but he could not be sure. He observed Harmon walk backwards and away from him, so he stepped out from behind the cover of his patrol vehicle and approached her. Deputy Dominguez pointed his firearm at Harmon and ordered her to, "Get on the ground, get on the ground!" in a loud voice. She did not comply. Instead, she began to yell and cry as she stepped away from the shotgun, only to run back toward it and bend over to pick it up. Believing she would kill him if she succeeded in....."
The four to six shots were actually five and are the five you can hear in this clip:-- https://youtu.be/TT6zIH4PAYg As you can see, the man who shot Sandra in the back thought he hit her and then saw the gun drop.
I don't think the DA has viewed the log files, (they really do exist), that would confirm the truth as to if the video that should exist, doesn't. I am not sure Wagstaff even knew the log files existed until they were brought up at the meeting. His reaction was a bit odd. Maybe he was playing dumb? Hard to say. Wagstaff seems to have taken the Sheriff at his word that Dominguez inexplicably turned his camera off.
According to the video the Sheriff supplied, Dominguez tuned off his camera at 7:44:45. The DA says this is because the Deputy thought is involvement in the incident had ended. But at 7:47, only two minutes later, the Deputy parked his car and headed to the trainer where he had been told Sandra might be found.
The Axon log files for Dominguez's camera will conclusively prove whether the camera was activated when Sandra Harmon was shot in the back while here hands were above her head. It has already been established that Sheriff Bolanos is not an honorable man and that he will cover for dirty cops. The public needs to see the proof of the truth.
To The Reporter: As you work on your follow-up to this article, can you ask around to determine how the City has standing to ask for this review? Perhaps it comes through the contractual relationship with the Sheriff's office.
According to Steve Wagstaff, anybody may ask the AG to review the decision of any DA. Wagstaff provided examples of other cases where the AG was asked to review. Did you watch the meeting?
