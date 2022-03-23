The Half Moon Bay City Council is appealing a court decision that requires the city to pay its share for maintaining the Intertie Pipeline System, the Sewer Midcoast Authority’s waste transport system built largely for Montara and El Granada sanitary districts.
Last week the council voted 3-2 to appeal a Feb. 7 decision by a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge that granted summary judgment in favor of the lawsuit’s defendants, Montara Water and Sanitary District and the Granada Community Services District. Mayor Debbie Ruddock and Councilmembers Debborah Penrose and Robert Brownstone voted for the appeal. Councilmembers Joaquin Jimenez and Harvey Rarback voted against the measure.
The city’s 2017 “declaratory relief” lawsuit revolves around a disagreement in the interpretation of SAM’s Joint Powers Agreement and which agency is required to pay for replacing and maintaining the pipeline. By denying the summary judgment in favor of the city, Judge Christopher Rudy found that upgrading the pipeline is “maintenance,” not a capital project member agencies are meant to fund separately. According to the JPA, the three member agencies pay for maintenance based on their share of wastewater flows to the SAM treatment plant in Half Moon Bay, where the city’s flows are currently 58.2 percent of the total.
Rudy also disagreed with the city’s claim that Half Moon Bay ratepayers don’t benefit from the pipeline. He said that because the SAM treatment plant is in Half Moon Bay, and the city does not transport its wastewater through the pipeline, city ratepayers do benefit from the pipeline because any of the SAM member agencies could have benefited by not relying on the pipeline. In addition, there are some Half Moon Bay residents who use the pipeline because they live in the GCSD boundary.
The city said its decision to appeal the ruling is meant to protect ratepayers from a pipeline that does not directly benefit them. The city stated that ratepayers would pay approximately $12 million to fully replace the pipeline. In June 2020, the city raised its sewer rates to maintain the pipeline, and Ruddock suggested the city might have to raise them again this year if the court’s decision isn’t appealed.
The writer uses incorrect language when he states that the Intertie Pipeline was “built largely for” the Montara and Granada districts. It was built to transport waste from the geographies in scope for the JPA to the wastewater plant, which happens to be located in Half Moon Bay because the government agencies that provided the majority of the initial funding wanted it in Half Moon Bay, away from the environmentally sensitive marine areas to the north. It is a core part of the whole system built under the intention of the JPA, and financially supported by all three member agencies as prescribed by the JPA - what the judge found to be straightforward and plain language. If the wastewater plant had been built in Montara, and the intertie pipeline transported waste from HMB, would HMB be interpreting the financial support structure the same way they are trying to do today? I doubt it.
I would like to see an accounting of how much sewer-related legal fees have been paid since 2017 by the City of Half Moon Bay to start this lawsuit, defend this lawsuit and now to try to appeal this lawsuit. would someone please file a public records request. Because this is a total waste of money, in my opinion.
"I would like to see an accounting of how much sewer-related legal fees have been paid since 2017 by the City of Half Moon Bay to start this lawsuit..."
700K on the part of HMB per the last PRA filed. Another few hundred K to pay the lawyers who spanked HMB on behalf of the Northern Confederation. The Review did some digging and wrote so based on the PRA the HMB Review filed. You can as Clay for the link to the story. They did some real good work on that one.
As a rule, Ruddock will tell you she has never been wrong abut anything. Ruddock wants to maintain Master Of The Universe plausibility. and this is an election year. She is the worst leader this city has ever had. She won't admit she is wrong. She won't admit they have lost. She can't. She will happily waste yet another million dollars proving she is right. Or at least keep it up in the air until after the election. This has nothing to do with right vs wrong, sane vs crazy, or even the principal. It is about Debbie Ruddock not being able to admit, even to herself, she was and is, wrong.
Penrose does as Ruddock tells her. Brownstone is just plain useless. We need to dump all of them as fast as we can. Of course, we'll just end up with more of the same but sadly, that is the game.
"...this is a total waste of money..."
They are good at wasting money. The city just wasted a million Engineering a Bridge that can't be built. A million dollars and they don't even blink an eye.
I agree with John Ullom that wasting money on consultants (or Attorneys) seems to be their game. BUT, it will be the RATE PAYERS that bear the brunt of their "Foolishness" At tonight's meeting of the MCC poor Harvey Rarback had to announce that they were appealing the SAM judgement and also FINALLY voted to make traffic mitigation a priority. (We'll see about that!). He also mentioned that they plan to EXPLORE extending their Boundaries of the City Limits, to include Moon Ridge and possibly the homes alone Hwy 92 (and likely the Businesses on 92 for Sales tax revenue) because they believe those areas would benefit by being incorporated into the City - and under their control. THAT is from PLANET HUBRIS!
We are being lead by fools. In 2017, Penrose had this to say: -- "Penrose said the purpose of the suit was to gain clarity around the funding of these construction projects and receive support from the court.." -- https://www.hmbreview.com/news/city-files-suit-against-sam-member-agencies/article_59ea990e-675a-11e7-932a-a7f73c3e645a.html
Be sure to read the comments in the above link.
Where does The City come up with the 12 Million dollar figure? The pipe cost only 4.4 million to replace.
