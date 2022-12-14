▸ Government body: Half Moon Bay City Council
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Dec. 6
▸ Members present: Debbie Ruddock, Deborah Penrose, Robert Brownstone, Joaquin Jimenez, Harvey Rarback.
▸ Staff present: City Manager Matthew Chidester, Interim Deputy City Manager John Doughty, City Attorney Catherine Engberg, Communications Project Manager Colleen Lettire, Senior Management Analyst Jennifer Chong, Permit Technician Benjamin Corrales, Public Works Program Manager Veronika Vostinak.
▸ On consent: The city formally decided it would no longer pursue the yearslong effort to repair the Main Street bridge due to a series of environmental, right of way, and legal issues that arose and drove up costs. Staff says they are optimistic but not yet certain the city won’t have to pay back the $750,000 in preliminary engineering and design costs it received from Caltrans.
▸ Disposable foodware: The council made changes to its ordinance meant to eliminate disposable foodware that is not reusable or compostable. It’s now also requiring restaurants to have reusable foodware for on-premises dining starting June 2023, similar to what Pacifica is planning to do.
Half Moon Bay adopted its disposable foodware ordinance in October 2020, but it didn’t become enforceable until July 2021. The city’s policy, formed two years ago, meant that restaurants had to serve reusable foodware “wherever practicable,” and disposables should be “fiber-based compostable,” Vostinak said. Plastics and bioplastics are not allowed, and accessories can only be given to customers upon request. This is more restrictive than San Mateo County’s ordinance.
In October 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation to prohibit the sale of any food packaging that contains perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals, or PFAs, which are known to cause health issues. He also signed a bill that prohibits distributing single-use foodware accessories or condiments unless requested by a customer. This is similar to Half Moon Bay’s policy, but Vostinak said last week there is some disconnect between the state’s and the city’s definitions of accessories and condiments. The council agreed with her recommendation to remove redundant language surrounding PFAs as they are now banned under state law.
The council also removed a provision from the previous ordinance that products had to meet certain biodegradable standards. Vostinak said the certification puts a strain on restaurants to find the legally reusable foodware.
Vostinak pointed to a local case study by ReThink Disposable, a program from the Clean Water Action Fund, on Jersey Joe's Coastside. The popular burger and cheesesteak joint invested $1,150 in disposables and claimed to have $5,500 in net savings, even though half its business is takeout. The study reported that the restaurant is saving more than 190,000 disposable items produced each year, about 1,700 in annual waste reduction.
▸ Building code: The council reviewed the forthcoming update to the California Building Standard Code, which is updated every three years. The state’s 2022 code was published in July, even though it won’t become effective until Jan. 1, 2023. Two notable changes include expanding the permit expiration period from 180 days to 12 months and specifying where energy storage systems can be installed. Some new construction requires fire sprinklers. Half Moon Bay’s reach code for solar energy is now covered in the state code. Half Moon Bay’s reach code for installing new charging stations in residential homes is the same as the new state code. For multifamily units, 15 percent of new dwelling units with parking spaces must have an EV charger. The remaining 85 percent will have a new outlet.
▸ Grant program: Half Moon Bay relies on grants to complete some of the larger projects on its budget. But grants themselves have a cost, like quarterly reports and status updates, that takes up staff time and effort, said Senior Management Analyst Jennifer Chong. The city is in the midst of reorganizing its grant application process to better streamline its process for identifying, advocating and vetting more funding. It’s planning to formalize an internal committee composed of staff from different departments. Chong said the city is building a database from past, current, future and recurring grants. This will help staff understand why their grants were or weren’t successful.
The city is currently managing 17 grants worth more than $19.2 million, though two are joint applications. It has another five applications requesting more than $5.5 million. Some recent funding that has come through city coffers: $980,000 from the San Mateo County Transportation Authority for the Eastside Parallel Trail. There is also $500,000 from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to support Coastal Recovery Initiative recommendations.
▸ Quote of the day: “We have so many things we want to do here in Half Moon Bay, and we’re not going to get them done without grants,” Councilmember Deborah Penrose said.
